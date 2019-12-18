We regret to announce the passing of Boyd. B Brown, who died Dec. 2, 2019.
The first viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. with services to follow right after at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Emily Brown; sisters, Barbara Brown Hansen, Beverly Brown Farrell, Bernice Brown, Margaret Banks; brother, Kirt Lettsome; nephews, Camile Hansen, Christian Hansen, Malik Johnson, Shabree Farrell, Shyenne Farrell, Rachael Hansen, Melanie Banks, Aleia Banks, LaToya Dowe; great-aunts, Norma Barnes, Gloria Brown; uncles, Oliver Smithen, James Smithen, Samuel Smithen, Prince Brown Jr.; aunts, Yvonne Audain, Marjorie Ryan Bellot, Annette Fleming, Una Farrell, Iona Morton, Guinivere Farrell, Beverly Davis, Eurita Brown; aunts-in-law, Esther Smithen, Martina Smithen; uncle-in-law, Virgil Audain; first cousins, Yvette Hedrington, Virgil Audain Jr., Virdin Audain, Bernadette Innis, Steve Monsanto, Godwin Fleming, Heather Smithen, Abigail Smithen, Margaret Ryan, Barbara Richards, Nathaniel Smithen, Paulette Thompson, Yvonne Thompson, Terrance Thompson, Russell Smithen, Akeem Smithen, D’Andre Smithen, Angela Smithen, Alexis Smithen, Kenisha Smithen, Jessica Smithen Charles, Shennel Smithen, Mischa Morton, Clayton Brown, Jacqueline Montes Chinnery, Michelle Francis, Alicia Smith Adams, Debra Brown, Cheryl Farrell, Lawrence Bell, Gweneth Russell, Abigail George, Alden George Jr., Pierre McCourty; special mentions, Ivy Fleming, Barbara Richards, Cuthbert Cuffy, James Fleming, Jason Fleming, Wanda Tyson, Alexia Chinnery, Bryan Polite, Carol Battiste, Cecil Battiste, Cyril Battiste, Earl Brown, Laurie van Beverhoudt, Marlon Hector, friends of the Bike Club and numerous other second cousins, third cousins and close friends not mentioned but who were dear to Boyd.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
