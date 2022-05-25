We regret to announce the passing of Bradley Thomas, who died May 6, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sanderila Blyden Farrington Thomas; father, James O. Thomas; sister, Lecia Farrington Gumbs; brothers, Joseph "Ebbie" Farrington, Simon Farrington, Alfred Farrington, Monroe "Mocko" Farrington Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Piper Thomas; daughters, Cherokee Thomas, Tamara Thomas-Girley, Tamika Thomas; son, Bradley D. Thomas Jr.; sisters, Ethlyn Joseph, Ezmie Callwood, Sylvia Thomas; brother, Bradford Thomas; son-in-law, Antonio Girley; daughter-in-law, Theresa Thomas; aunts, Gladys Hill, Dahlia Poore, Valdiva Blyden, Ellen Blyden Vanbeverhoudt, Rosita Rabsatt; great-uncle, Robert (Barracuda) Thomas; adopted uncles, Cecil Penn, Louis Penn; grandchildren, Jenniah Foster, Tamia Sims, Daijah Somersall, Jhamara Hamilton, Bryanna Wiggins, Julicia Thomas, Christian Gideon, Judianne Gideon, Trinity Hamilton, Javen Girley, Elijah Girley, Bradley D. Thomas III; great-grandchildren, Jhaloni Hamiliton, Syrai Reed, Armoni Hamilton, Ky’wuan Foster, Bryson Sims; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. the Skelton, Thomas, Stout, Toma, Fahie, Foy, Rabsatt, Smith, Frett, Lettsome, Penn, Stevens, Jennings, Vanterpool, Valmont, Blyden, Farrington,Turnbull, Todman, Freeman, Gumbs, George, Callwood, Hodge, Dawson, Scatliffe families, and the CAHS Class of 1969.
Tributes can be sent to bradleythomas3@hotmail by June 1. The first viewing will be June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be June 10 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. The service will be 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
