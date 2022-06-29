The family regrets to announce the passing of Bradley Thomas, who died May 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sanderila “Mrs. Sandy” Blyden Farrington Thomas and his father, James O. Thomas. His daughter Lecia Farrington Gumbs, sons Joseph, Ebbie Farrington, Simon Farrington, Alfred Farrington, Monroe and Mocko Farrington, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Piper Thomas, daughters Cherokee Thomas, Tamara Thomas-Girley, Tamika Thomas, Bradley D. Thomas, Jr., sisters Ethlyn Joseph, Ezmie Callwood and Sylvia Thomas, a brother, Bradford Thomas, son-in-law Antonio Girley, daughter-in-law Theresa Thomas, aunts Gladys Hill, Dahlia Poore, Valdiva Blyden, Ellen Blyden Vanbeverhoudt, Rosita Rabsatt and Gretchen Thomas. He is also survived by a great uncle Richard “Barracuda” Thomas, adopted uncles Cecil Penn, Louis Penn; and grandchildren Jenniah Foster, Tamia Sims, Daijah Somersall, Jhamara Hamilton, Bryanna Wiggins, Julicia Thomas, Christian Gideon, Judianne Gideon, Trinity Hamilton, Javen Girley, Elijah Girley and Bradley D. Thomas, III.
Greatgrandchildren Jhaloni Hamiliton, Syrai Reed, Armoni Hamilton, Ky’wuan Foster, Bryson Sims and nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention. The Thomas, Skelton, Stout, Toma, Farrington, Fahie, Foy, Rabsatt, Smith, Frett, Lettsome, Penn, Stevens, Jennings, Vanterpool,
Valmond, Blyden, Turnbull, Todman, Freeman, Gumbs, George, Callwood, Hodge, Dawson, Scatliffe Families, and the C.A.H.S. Class of 1969.
The first viewing will be Thursday, July 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. The service will be 10:30 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
