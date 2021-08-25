We regret to announce the passing of Branda Grant-Pinney, who died peacefully Aug. 18, 2021, at home in Tamarac, Fla., surrounded by family.
He is a former taxi driver on St. Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Greta, of 62 years; son, Gilbert St. Clair Pinney (Bernadette); daughters, Debra Pinney, Daphne Pinney-Brooks, Aretha Pinney-Vernon (Henry); 12 grandchildren, Robert Pinney, Dale Eddy, Leon Daley, Michael Brooks, Chris Pinney, Nneka Brooks, Suzanne Pinney, Chaun Vernon, Chanell Vernon, Philbert Pinney, Dimitri Pinney and Eion Daley; six great-grandchildren, Zayire Brooks, Treasure Ortiz, Jassiyah Alvarez, Sade Franklin, London Vernon and Brynn Campbell; special daughters, Delva Prudith Turnbull, Tesha Blyden, Simra Sydney and Dianne Manuel; special sis and friend, Thelma Blyden; special sister-cousin, Viola Pinney.
The service will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bell’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
