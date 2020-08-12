It is with profound deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved daughter and sister Brittney Simone Jones on July 16, 2020, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her dear dad, Charles Jones, on Aug. 10, 2019. This beautiful soul leaves to mourn her mother, Mona Jones; her twin sister, Whitney Jones; brother, Jerran Talley of Atlanta, Ga.
Other survivors include her biological parents, Valencia Talley-Lowery of Knoxville, Tenn., and Russell Talley of Memphis, Tenn.
She is also survived by her grandmother, Carolyn Talley; great-aunt, Esmie Stoutt; great-uncle, Norwell Turnbull; adopted mothers, Valerie Johnson, Maxine Chalwell and Modesta Clyne; aunts, Muriel Callwood, Mariel Smith, Moel Dawson, Mabel Dublin, Merle Carey, Marilyn Moore, Melberita Hodge, Mellicent Stevenson, Judy Jones, Shirley Jones Peters, Cheryl Gage, Denise Rogers, Consuela Russel, Adonya Fleming and Rosalyn Ogari; uncles, Dalton, Stanley, Raymond, Calvin, Howard, Larry and Steve Jones, Dennis and Gregory Rogers, Donald Russel Sr. and William Russel; nephews, Jailen and Jace Talley; cousins, Allen Smith, Dr. Jerry Smith, Jermaine Smith, Shawn Dawson, Phillip and Rachael Moore, Don and Danny Callwood, Sherise Tuttle, Shenica Peters, Jameel Peters, Dalton George, Kurk, Collin and Darryl Jones, Andrew and Andre Jones, Anisha Jones-Tucker, David Fleming, Shawn, Shevoy, and Shevon Jones, Chadd Gage, Sherica Gregory, Ahmad, She’coy, and Jermaine Jones, Amara and Taylor Jones, Kim Archer, Akeil Jones, Alia Paul, Naema Jones, and Arnold and Biko Jones; godchildren, Christopher Donadelle, Jediah Augustine, Re’kai Hughes, K’iara Hamilton, Kamiyah Brown, baby Luna Clyne; friends, Adisha Donovan (special friend) Marciel Clyne, (adopted sister and friend) Bendeline Remy, Nashlyne Laguerre of Miami, Fla., Maria Evelyn, Jeffrine Niles, Saide Bartlette, JnMarie Smith, Deanna Aubain, Melissa Warner, Gloria Henley, Kelisha Jofield, Tiana Browne, Dionne Donadelle, Nicole Syms, Arah Lockhart, Dee Jelisa, Kirsten Wilson, Kimrah Estrada; stateside family and friends, Salo,Hariette, Sonia, Brenda, Cheryl, Verna, Sylvia (Patty) Lynn, J’Marie Bryan and family, Ajani George, Jedd Augustine, Jahkeem Grant, Jermaine Heyliger, Jelani Smith, Durran Hamilton, Cordell Robb, Elijah Samuel, Ryan Hodge, Kenrick Browne, Merral Henry, Kishon Casey, Coy Gumbs, Cecil Freeman; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
There will be a private celebration of life service following a public viewing Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center.
May her precious soul rest comfortably in eternal peace.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online condolences please visit the website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.