Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Calvert Romney Sr., who died at his home on Dec. 5, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Titley; and father, Thomas Romney.
He is survived by his wife, Clara Molyneaux Romney; daughters, Calvia Romney, Chanda Romney, Carishma Romney and Nicole Stewart; sons, Calvert Romney Jr. and Jason Romney; grandchildren, Sgt. Sharmari Davis, Shenique Davis, C'Asia Benjamin, Gen'ai Ravailer and Shyloe Benjamin; sisters, Bernadine Romney, Lola Romney, Brenda Richardson, Anna Romney and Verlyn Smith; brothers, Roy Romney, Kenvic Romney, Glenford Romney, Keith Romney and Steve Romney; nieces and nephews are as follows, Tonya Vanterpool, Shanell Rogers, Kurt Hodge, Rhianna Romney, Vanroy Romney, McKoy Romney Anika Romney, Shimona Romney, Kenvic Romney Jr., Yasmine Romney, Shekimea Romney, Kenya Romney, Kadeem Smith, Kennesha Smith, Kiana Lucas, Vernesha Chambers and Kerina Richardson; sisters-in-law, Melagro Broke, Corrine Long and Carol Molyneaux; cousins, through his aunt Irene E Thomas: Rhudel A. George, Bernice Ritter, Julio Francis, Juan Francis Sr., Julian Francis, Jaime "Walla" Francis Sr., Dianne Francis, Julito Francis, Julia Francis, Raquel Callwood, Ruth Abramson, Dianne George, Semele George, Dr. Sionne George De'Shazzo, Clara Turnbull, Juan Turnbull Jr., Derek Turnbull and Toni Turnbull; special friends, Louis Harrigan, Earl Vanterpool, Wilton and Pam Snag.
The first viewing is at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Kingdom Life International Church with the second viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service starting promptly at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
