With heavy hearts, the family of Calvin Industrious, affectionately known to many as Chubby, announces his passing on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Emmanuel Industrious and Pearl Ruth Turnbull Industrious.
He was survived by his wife, Judith E. Industrious; daughters, Chinere Industrious-Charles, Nichole Industrious, Lovelle Industrious, Shaneil Industrious, Ashauna Industrious, Shenika Industrious, Anisha Industrious, Shenelle Quailey, Dawn Samuel and Persha Samuel; son, Claude Industrious; grandchildren, ’Den Charles, J’Sah Charles, Jorden Charles, Ahmoi Watkins,Tashimo Brown, T’Shoi Brown, J’Syree Daniel, Anaysia Lachveaux, J’Layah Howe, Sean Williams Jr., Jaelyn Industrious, Dalevon Wells, Alexander Hill, Jakari Brant, Italiyah Gahrout, Iyden Gahrout, Nyimah Jacobs, Nhtalya Jacobs, Nevah Brathwaite, Kasia Cornelius and JaAron White; sisters, Merle Sasso-Herbert, Myrna P.V. George, Claudette Industrious-White, Clacier Industrious and Claris Industrious; brothers, Edwin Clark and Louis Industrious Jr.; uncles, Pastor William (Alfred) Industrious and Jonathan (Donald) Industrious, Thomas Turnbull Jr, Larry Pond and Adolbert Turnbull; aunts, Dorothy Harrigan, Thelma Todman, Icena Smith-Carty and Constancia Turnbull, Amelia Vanterpool; nephews, Chester Benjamin, Marvin S. George Jr., Myrshem George, Jeavon Sasso, Dijonnai Industrious, Louis Industrious III and Vernon White Jr. ; nieces, Shawnique Clark-Bryant, Autumn White, Deosha Clark and Rayanna Clark Boone; mother-in-law, Jane Rawlins Clinton; son-in-law, Lawrence A. Charles, III; sisters-in-law, Selene Monsanto-Hansen, Sharlene Bridgewater, Doris Industrious, Michelle Bridgewater and Carolyn Boddie; brother-in-law, Vernon White Sr.; special friends, Stanley Liburd, the ladies and gentlemen of Kelly’s Taxi Service, Best Taxi Service and the Boatyard Family.
The viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The service is at 11:30 a.m. with interment at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are by Rahming-Poitier Funeral Directors of Deerfield Beach, Fla., and Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
