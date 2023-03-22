Camilla O. Mills Stapleton, 80, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who was born on the beautiful island of Nevis, WI to the late Zacchaeus and Florence Jeffers Mills, passed away joyfully and peacefully on Feb. 24, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving family and the compassionate staff at the AdventHealth Orlando Hospital. She was a special woman who touched the lives and hearts of all who she came in contact with.
Camilla spent over 56 years on the island of St. John, where she worked with Betty Chapman, Austin Smith, Antillies Airboat, St. John Lumber and eventually working at her own, Spencer’s Jeep Rental and Taxi Service, until her retirement in 2017.
Camilla is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Spencer Stapleton, Sr., her sons, Keith Mills (FL) and Spencer Stapleton, Jr. (NC); daughter, Yvette Stapleton; grandchildren, Keishelle Mills, Ron Thompson, Dalton, Jr., Alton and Deitra Powell, Jahliesha, Spencer, III, and Harmony Stapleton, Qa-shauna Dogue; great grandchildren, Jalani and Mehki Georges, Zebriel, Alikah and Azahri Thompson, Louriet and Dalton Powell, III, Jackson Milligan, Nemoi and Noah Williams, Ariana Penn, Za’Charaya Dogue, Za’Dayaha and Za’Rihana Pigler; daughter-in-law, Hope Hodge-Stapleton and Joycelyn Demming-Mills; brothers, Edward Mills and Reginald Theodore “Thomas” Mills (deceased), Theodore “Cook” Williams, Casval Mills and Rodney Mills; sisters, Maudina Emmons, Emelyn Blake, Gloria “Lolina” Mills, Lorita “Molly” Mills, Delzarine Mills, and Cornella Mills; in-laws, Irina “Irene” Stapleton-Claxton (Deceased), Rosita Stapleton-Ward, Lorraine Stapleton-Hull, Miriam “Allie” Stapleton-Maynard (Deceased), Joan Stapleton-Pemberton, Judith Stapleton, Ilis Walters, Cynthia Stapleton, Dora Stapleton (Deceased) and Vincent and James Stapleton (both deceased); adopted grandchildren, Shakwana Albert, Shania Dawson, Jessica Bridgewater, Virgil Rightenburg and Donna Callwood; special niece, Daphne Jordan; godchildren, too many to mention; numerous other nieces and nephews.
Special friends, Osavalda “Lucy” Borg, Luella Callwood, Shani Carbon, Fr. Chapman, Deborah L. Charles, Christopher Family, Roosevelt and Ileta David and Family, Evans Doway, John Drew, Ascelia Hendricks, Bernadine Hendrickson, Floresia Henley, Theresa Farray, Antonio “Pumpkin” Lewis, Desmond “Bobby” Otto, Zida Paris, Joel Penn, Frank and Mary Powell, Merle Prentice, Elio “Bolo” Santana, Robert “Bobby” Wesselhoft, Sivilah Williams and Family, St. Ursula’s Church Family and numerous other family members and close friends.
Camilla’s kindness, compassion and love towards her family and friends will forever be cherished and treasured. Her fun loving, sassy and straight-forward personality coupled with her kind heart ensures that Camilla will forever be missed.
Camilla’s life will be celebrated on March 25, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church with tributes/praise and worship at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Internment will be at the Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John. Attendees are invited to wear polka dots.
All tributes can be sent to tributestocamilla@gmail.com by Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix and Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Orlando, FL.
For online condolences or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.