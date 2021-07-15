We regret to announce the tragic passing of Camille Washington King III, who died June 18, 2021.
He was survived by his parents, Michelle M. Smith, Camille W. King Jr.; fiancee, Nashira Liburd; daughters, Niquanna King, Cameliah King, Camiya King, Cairo-Alexis King; sons, Camille King IV, Shamal King, Shawn King; grandkids, Cianna King, Deon (Caio) King, Ajani Mclarty; stepkids, Trevorn Simmonds, Kevon Sylvester, Reshai Corneiro, Rekeira Corneiro, Jelani Peterson; sisters, Chanel Canton-Sanchez, Cherise King, Tiffany King; brothers, James King, Craig King; nieces, Shania Benjamin, Shamia Benjamin, Tiarra Bell, A’Sharria King, Ja’Sharria King, Alejita Sanchez; nephews, Jahshawn Benjamin, Jahsheem Dawson, Elias Sanchez, Elexis Sanchez, A’Jantae Gumbs and many more family and friends.
A viewing will be held today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lutheran Reformation Church with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.