Donald Stanley George III
For 38 years, our family was blessed to share the life of Donald Stanley George III. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce his passing on June 18, 2021, which is exactly one month before the anniversary of his father’s (Donald “Boysie” George) passing on July 18, 2009.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Curline Smith-George; grandmother, Erma Dowe-George; sons, Ja’Mouri George and Jahmani Stapleton-George; daughters, Jada, Jan’ee, Ja’Dalia and Ja’Nylah George; son by affection, Lamar Stapleton; cousin like a brother, Kareem Tatem; sister he never had, Taliah Bryan; aunts, Ingrid DeWindt, Cheryl Prince, Monica Powell, Alicia Guiler, Velma George, Yvonne “Netty” Rhymer, Verna Henley, and Bernadine Hall; uncles, Allen, Verne, and Ashley “Ashanti” George, Herman “Porgy” George, and Conrad “Spinks” Henley; great-uncle, Oscar “Chipito” Rollins; godparents Cleopatra Donadelle, Maria Ayala, Doris Daniel, Phillis “Penny” Rollins, Hilary Sasso and Glanville Fraser; family friends, Gisele Flanders, Angie Arnold, Jacqueline Callwood, Lester Harvey, Carlton “Blacky” Charleswell and Merna Pigott; special friends, Tammy Stapleton, Cortney Hines, Tshai Adams, Raquel Donovan, Delroy Thomas, and Bowci Celaire, and many other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, July 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be Friday, July 16, at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Assembly of God Church with services starting immediately at 10 am.
Interment will follow at Western Cemetery.
Eloise V. Hendricks
The family of beloved Eloise V. Hendricks advises you of her peaceful transitioning at her home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the tender age of 85.
Eloise, also known as “Mom,” “Grandma,” “Weezy,” “Peridot,” “Ms. Elo,” and many other affectionate names, lived a beautiful life, especially after more than 40 years in the private and government sector. She retired from V.I. Fire Service in December 2000.
Known for her lovely hats, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and tending to her beautiful garden and bird feeders. She shared the goodness in her heart by contributing to organizations, such as March of Dimes, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans Charity, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and many others, especially her church, New Herrnhut Moravian.
She leaves to mourn, her daughter, Vernelle S. de Lagarde; sons, Peter C. Francis Jr., Neal O. Francis Sr. and Kurt I. Hendricks; sister, Linda V. Francis; brother, William E. Smith; daughter-in-law, Jasmine G. Wade-Francis; grandchildren, Kwanza de Lagarde, Khalid de Lagarde (Tishma), Khadija A.V. de Lagarde, Mo’net A.C. Francis, Brianna M.C. Francis, Nealia Francis, Neal O. Francis Jr., Sholome Francis, JuNeal Francis and Shomoi Francis (Toshian); and great-grandchildren, Sekani N.L. de Lagarde, Khadim C. de Lagarde, Myani G. de Lagarde, Nasim E. de Lagarde, K’Lam M. Vialva, Sholidah Francis, Ny’Ari Francis, N’Kai Henry-Francis, Amira Francis, Asim Francis, Neja Thomas, J’Neya Lorenzo, J’Miya Lorenzo and Nealo Murray.
She also leaves to mourn, her nieces, Laurie L. Venzen (Simon) and Erica Smith; nephews, Odari Smith, Ray Francis Sr., William E. Smith II, David Johnson, Randy Smith and Errol Allen Smith; godchildren, Gwen Hydman, Tanya Hodge, Wendy Riviera and Vennisha Wilson-Rommis; special cousins, Patricia Callwood, Clarice Sprauve, Maria Wesselhoft, Aubrey Anthony, Albion “Kiddo” Hendricks, Cheryl Ann Bonelli-Brown, Ernie Bonelli, Wade Bonelli, Valerie Bonelli-Franklin, Faye Robinson, Muriel Dalmyda, Alice Lytch, Ruth Vanterpool, Yvonne Matthias, Gilbert Matthias, Elecia Parson, Yvonne Todman, Clarice Frett, Lillian Plaskett, Marion Henley and Henry Powell; special friends, Cleone Creque, Joan Brathwaite, Antoinette “Cheri” Gomez, Charles Donovan; Gerda Nathaniel, Andre Petersen, Jim Nabors, Hilderine Callender, Nora Williams, Nicole Turnbull, Arnold Saunders, Eglah Marsh, Julian and Cecile Estrill, Yvonne Francis, Carlton Dowe, Dr. Alfred O. Heath, Carlos Valle, Lillian V. Moolenaar, Louise Baa, L’Tanya Martin, Jewel Harrigan, June John Lewis-Chesterfield, Hubert Davis, Donald Matthias, Gary Smith, Julia Meyers, Old Tutu neighborhood (especially Bougainvillea Street), V.I. Fire Service, New Herrnhut Moravian family (especially the Women’s Fellowship), Paradise Social Club, Miss Lucy’s Restaurant and Friis Bay family and Party Hardy Caroliers; the Smith, Matthias, de Lagarde, Francis, Hendricks, Gomez, Fenner, Bertrand, Jackson, Meyers, Prince, Wesselhoft, Sprauve, Sewer and Thomas families; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gail L. Francis; parents, Fritz Allen Smith and Lucy A. Smith-Prince; brothers, John and Fred Smith; sisters, Elaine Smith, Eglah Smith, Crystal Smith-Johnson; and her favorite aunt/friend, Casilda Bonelli.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the homegoing celebration.
The viewing and tributes will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at Memorial Moravian Church, with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery.
Tributes for the booklet may be sent to TributesforEloiseVH@gmail.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.