The family of Capt. Loredon Boynes Jr. regrets to inform the public of his passing on June 22, 2022.
Bucky, as he was affectionately known, was preceded in death by his parents Capt. Loredon Lorence Boynes, Sr. and Laurel Samuel Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Boynes; sons, Capt. Loredon Lawrence Boynes, III, Lorence Loredon Boynes, Angel Sabat; brothers, Capt. Noel Boynes Sr., Myron Samuel Sr., Bernard Johnson, Sr.; sisters, Karen Boynes, June Boynes-Fredericks, Anna Johnson; daughter-in-law, Johanie Taylor; brothers-in-law, Bert Fredericks, Victor Garcia; stepdaughters, Jessica Lopez and Yesenia Lopez; nieces, Capt. Cheryl Boynes-Jackson, Tonya Pickering, Rhea Hodge, Onnika Gumbs-Sylvester, DeAnne Thomas-Manuel, Delsa Thomas-Christian, DeNique Thomas, Kelsy Johnson; nephews, Capt. James Boynes Sr., Capt. Noel Boynes Jr., Myron Samuel Jr., Mark Samuel, Jared Phillip, Bernard Johnson Jr., Jamal Johnson; adopted family, Capt. Clifton Boynes Sr., Bernice Pearson, Capt. Clifton Boynes Jr., Lori Boynes, Vashti Boynes, Capt. Kareem Boynes; and other relatives and friends including the Boynes, Sprauve, Bastian and Samuel families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his home going service Saturday, July 16, at Nazareth Lutheran Church on St. John. The viewing is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit the Hurley website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
