Capt. Robert Knox Manley
Captain Robert Knox Manley, a decades-long resident of St. Thomas, died on Feb. 1, 2020, of complications from a massive heart attack. He was 63.
An iconic figure in the V.I. yachting world — salty, ribald and charming — he couldn’t travel the Virgin Island waterways without someone calling out a greeting to him.
Born in Atlanta in the shadow of wealth, Robert saw no temptation in material things or traditional paths. It was the water that captured his imagination.
At age 19, after learning tough lessons as a young mate on a shrimp trawler in Georgia, Robert sailed his way to St. Thomas, where the clear waters and the majesty of the island landscapes became his cathedral.
St. Thomas was a mecca for someone with his love of the sea. He skippered more than 1,000 charters, captained from here to the Mediterranean and was a first officer aboard tugboats in the crowded waterways of Texas — a two-year diversion before he scuttled back to his beloved Caribbean.
In his early days as a skipper, he found himself in the employ of Stevie Nicks, of Fleetwood Mac. While their bond remains a mystery, Nicks summonsed Robert on stage before a massive crowd years ago to dedicate a song to him.
A singer-songwriter and guitarist himself, the bluesy melody and poignant lyrics of Robert’s song “Bound for Another Day” reveal a sad and vulnerable side to this man of incurable optimism. Married briefly and a veteran of an intemperate lifestyle, he was chiseled by heartbreak.
“If I begged you please would you come back home to me? Oh oh, cause I can’t keep on loving memories… Like a thief in the night you stole the light, you took my love away. Now I’m bound for another day. I’m bound for another way.”
Robert was known for his shocking irreverence, combined with his determination to garner a smile, if not a laugh, from any and every person who touched his daily life.
“I can’t wait until tomorrow!” he’d proclaim to ladies at the grocery store check-out, eliciting the inevitable: Why?
“Because I get better-looking every day. At least that’s what my mother tells me!”
Given his dashing good looks, improving upon them was a tall order. His signature blue eyes matched the lightest shades of our Caribbean waters and were a marked contrast to his devilish smile. Charismatic with ruddy, sun-baked skin and calloused hands, Robert turned heads in his day. And if you were willing to listen, countless stories of life on the seas were on the tip of his tongue…
Dancing naked with New Year’s revelers on Jost Van Dyke long before Foxy’s became a Condé Nast destination, free-diving and treasure trolling in the waters off Charlotte Amalie, and skippering massive yachts for the rich and famous — only to have a first mate fill the water tank with diesel fuel, resulting in the shower of a lifetime for one apoplectic yacht owner — were just some of the many yarns from Robert’s past.
Wild in his younger days, Robert was ultimately forced to confront decisions that challenged the depth of his strength. And he chose well. His struggles, combined with his innate generosity of spirit, left him infinitely forgiving of those around him, especially those who needed a second or third chance. He was free with money — scattering $20 bills to grocery store workers on Christmas day — he gave away possessions, offered a roof to those who needed one, and was always ready with a shoulder to lean on. So many found it and used it — for so many different reasons.
In the days preceding his passing, it was clear Robert had a premonition. “Tell my family that I’m not afraid of dying,” he instructed his sister as they said goodbye not long ago. He asked his friend and fellow dog lover to please take care of his puppy should anything happen. He commenced projects to spruce up his home. Friends began accumulating gifts from Robert. And, as he lay in the emergency room two days before he died, he looked at a friend and said with gentle conviction, “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do.”
As a captain so skilled in navigation, his sudden passing has left his loved ones adrift.
Despite the broken hearts and dampened spirits his passing has caused throughout the boating community of St. Thomas and beyond, Robert’s kindness and the dignity and grace with which he lived his all-too-short life live on as inspiration.
And, despite his song’s lyrics, those who knew and loved Robert can and will … keep on loving memories.
Robert was preceded in death by his beloved mother and best friend, Joanne Ladwig; his father, Ernest Ray Manley; and his beloved niece, Leigh Anne Strickland.
He is survived by his sisters, Rayanne Crane, Charlene “Charlie” Parrish and Marsha Billhimer; step-brothers Scott and Sean Ladwig; nephews Howie Batts and Shipley Billhimer; niece Jasmine Kincheloe; and his cousins Melody Thompson, Angel White, Chuck MacLelland and Rusty MacLellan; as well as many other loving relatives. He is also survived by his dear friends Gary Goldman, Jeff Alexander, Craig Newman, Dylan Heil and Patti Trusel; his St. Thomas family, Stephen Evans-Freke, Barbara Birt, Julia, Isabelle and Caroline Teare; and his beloved Compass Point family.
A Celebration of Life is planned at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the waters off French Cap, followed by a gathering at the Dive Bar at Compass Point Marina.
