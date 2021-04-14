The family of Cardinal Alexander Peters, affectionately known as Nal, is truly saddened and deeply heartbroken as they announce his passing in Tennessee on Monday, March 22, 2021.
He operated Peters’ Electric on St. Thomas for more than 25 years and was an avid cricket, baseball and soccer enthusiast.
Nal was preceded in death by his parents, Jerenium Joseph and Joseph Cyril Peters; and his brother, Glenfield Peters and niece Annisha Payne.
He was loving, caring, charitable and generous with all he came in contact with. He has left many to mourn his loss: sons, Jameel Peters Sr., Dwayne Peters and Dalton “Mookie” George; daughters, Kirsha Peters, Shenika Peters, Aesha Peters and Sherice’ Tuttle; grandsons, Keshawn Gumbs, KeAndre’ Peters, Kayden Bowen, Tyriek Cooper, Charles Tuttle, Jameel Peters Jr., Kimani Peters, Aamir Peters, Dalton Akeim George; granddaughters, Shamora Cooper, Akisha Cooper, Shakiera Cooper, Ladaja Peters; and great-grandson, Timothy Sebree Jr.; all of his children and grandchildren who reside in the USA; ex-wife, Shirley J. Jones-Peters; adopted son and devoted worker, Glenville Simon; brothers, Selvon Thomas (St. Croix); Charles Warner and Sherville Peters (Antigua); Jasper Warner, Alistair Hodge and Leon Hodge (United States); sisters, Yvette Henry and Victoria Warner (St. Thomas); nephews, Jerrel Joseph (St. Thomas), Jermaine Payne, Glenford, Shaquille and Joel Peters (United States); Rashedi, Byron, Andre and Alexander Hodge; Elvon and Craig Thomas (United States); Kevon, Jamal and Jarriel Warner and Sherwin Parker (Antigua); nieces, Nicole Parker, Jeresa Warner (Antigua); Desiree Thomas, Shinquia Hodge, Bianca Hodge, Diane and Joann Peters, Joann Henry (United States) and Sheron Hodge (United States) and sisters-in-law, Claudette Thomas (St. Croix); JoAnn Peters (Antigua); Gweneth Hodge, Sheron Hodge (United States).
He also left to mourn his loss: niece-in-law, Addisnette Payne (United States); great-nieces, Jerin and Jz’a Joseph (St. Thomas); Amaia Payne, Madison Hodge (United States); great- nephews, Nathan Parker (Antigua); Rakin Hodge (United States); cousins, Veronica James and family; Gwen and Joan Joseph and family; Harrington Joseph and family; Evanson Gage and family; Christine Knight and family; Hilerine Gage and family; Jennette Benjamin and family; Dave Joseph and family; Larrine Joseph and family; Melshoney Joseph and family.
He also leaves to mourn: the entire Jones family, Roxie Joseph (Antigua), Kenneth Allen, Franklyn Carty, the men of “Parliament,” the St. Andrew's Church family, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The second viewing will take place at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.