Cariamber Polak
It is with profound sadness and deep sorrow we announce the untimely passing of Cariamber Polak. She fought a valiant battle against cancer but sadly passed on April 3, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. She was 53 years old.
Cariamber was born in Orange, California, and migrated to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, when she was 5 years old. Prior to her arrival in the Virgin Islands, she and her mother made their home in Venezuela, where she commenced her kindergarten education and quickly became fluent in Spanish.
Upon her arrival to St. Thomas, she was enrolled in Joseph Sibilly Elementary School. It was here in her formative years that Cari would sink her roots deep into the Virgin Islands community. Graduating from Sibilly School, she would further her education at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic High School, graduating with distinction in the class of 1988.
A love of finance and higher education was in her future and that was quickly realized with matriculation to Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn., where she graduated with a degree in business management in 1991.
Her career took her through corporate America for the next 30 years, working predominantly in the mortgage industry with both Chase Manhattan and Wells Fargo Bank and finally OneAZ Credit Union.
Traveling throughout the Caribbean, in particular Barbados, and finally the United States, she made her home in Paradise Valley, Ariz.
Cari had a way of making everybody feel special when they interacted with her, whether it be a recent acquaintance or a lifelong childhood friend, she treated everybody with love and affection. With that being said she would hate for anyone to be slighted with their names not being recognized in her memory and with friends so numerous it would be impossible to mention all.
She will be missed by ALL her cherished friends and family. This is the way she would have wanted it.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Teri Polak and adopted father, Ronnie Lockhart. She is survived by numerous family members to include Mike Boyle (uncle) of Long Beach, CA., Anne Pepper (aunt) of Las Vegas, NV, Justin Boyle (cousin) Long Beach, CA, Robin Johnson (cousin) of Wilton, CA., Twyla Jackino of Stirling, VA., Catherine Lockhart Mills and Henrik Lockhart of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Denis Luz (longtime special friend) of Paradise Valley, AZ., and Victoria Cromwell Lane (longtime special friend) of Franklin, TN.
She is survived by countless special friends who dearly love and miss her, who are too numerous to list.
A graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul class of 1988, she is survived by several classmates too numerous to mention.
Cariamber was an ardent and passionate animal lover who advocated for the rights and protection of animals. It was her last request, in lieu of tributes or flowers, that you please donate to the St. Thomas Humane Society. Please mention her name in the memo section of your check as the St. Thomas Humane Society is aware of all incoming donations.
It was also Cariamber’s final wish to be returned to her beloved Virgin Islands. A private memorial service will be held in late June followed by a celebration of life.
A secondary notice will be posted in the Virgin Islands Daily News to provide additional details.
Our Creator saw fit to bless us with your amazing presence, your radiant smile, your unconditional love, but it was oh so short...
From whence you came you now return ....to Paradise. Love you and miss you (her favorite expression!)
Rest on high our beautiful friend...you will always be missed but never forgotten!
