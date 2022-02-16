It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Carl Romney, affectionately known as “Pada,” who died on Jan. 22, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Romney; and brother, Raymond Romney.
Our beloved Carl is survived by his mom, Hortense Innis; brothers, Rudolph Daly and Richie Welsh Sr.; sisters, Brenda Mitchell and Linda Daly; aunt, Iris Fahie; uncle, Albert Romney; children, Jeannette Romney, Corey Romney and Cherise Romney; nieces, Kwameka Brown, Naila Hodge, Noel Daly, Keiya Daly, Neteria Daly; nephews, Nathan Harris, Shallum Harris, Jimmar Hodge, Bruce Sewer, Reynold Daly, Kamal Daly, De’Andre Welsh, Richie Welsh Jr.; grandchildren, Gary Stephens, Jenecia Stephens, Khalia Stephens, Karima Austin, Kareem Stephens, Kaleem Stephens, Kerelle Harrigan, Tianna Martin, Tecoya Martin, Terrance III, Tecoi Martin, Tecoya Martin, Corey Romney Jr., Licoy Romney, Jahcoy Romney, Jahcoya Romney, Jahkila Romney, Jahkira Romney, Jahsia Romney, Michael S. Davis III and Josiah Nurse.
He is also survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the first viewing from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Attendees are asked to wear festive colors and Derby attire. All Covid-19 protocols will be observed. Please send tributes to cromneytributes@gmail.com. Funeral will be livestreamed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.