Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carl Smith, who died April 6, 2020, at his residence at the age of 55.
Carl Smith was preceded in death by his uncles, Albert and Leonard Creque.
He is survived by his mother, Theodora Smith; father, John Smith; sisters, Sheri Smith and Monique George; brothers, John Smith Jr., Jerry and Cory Smith; aunts, Blanche and Linda Creque; nieces, Sharon, Kishma and Leah Creque; nephews, Albert, Alston, Dexter, Ulrich, Lloyd, Kareem and Michael Creque; and many cousins too numerous to mention.
The funeral service for the late Carl Smith is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Masks or facial coverings must be worn.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
