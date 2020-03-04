We announce the passing of Carlo E. Woods, better known as “Hammer,” who died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Florentine Woods; daughters, Sheila Barry, Cynthia Sasso, Dr. C. Lucia Woods and Hayley Woods-Rodriguez; son, Carlos Woods Raphael Woods; son-in-law, Anthony Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Kelly Woods; grandchildren, Charles Percival, Sanchia Percival-Hall, Diana Tucker, Vance Sasso, Cristia Sasso-Tarver, Shantel Barry, Chevaugn Sasso, Carla Woods-Richards, Cora Woods, Sheldon Woods, Akayah Rodriguez and Aniyah Rodriguez; great-grandchildren, K'Jani Hall, Vance Tyler Sasso, Kahlya Percival, Angela Vanterpool, Sanicha Hall, Vince Sasso, Sha'Miya Watley, Shadae’ Simpson and Caleb Concepcion; nieces, Iva Rowe and Edris Hendricks; nephews, Will Woods, Ceylon Woods and Kawal Woods; and many other relatives, friends and godchildren too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Wesley Methodist Church with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.