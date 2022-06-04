We regret to inform the public of the passing of Carlyle Adolphus Lloyd Small on May 20, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Small; daughters, Karema Small, Angela Small, Carla Small; son, Floyd Small; stepdaughter, Dona Hodge; sister, Carmela Mills; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mills Sr.; niece, Abigail Mills; nephew, Kenneth Mills Jr.; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Services will be held Monday, June 13, at Trinity Methodist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Services start at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
