We regret to inform the public of the passing of Carlyle Adolphus Lloyd Small on May 20, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Small; daughters, Karema Small, Angela Small, Carla Small; son, Floyd Small; stepdaughter, Dona Hodge; sister, Carmela Mills; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mills Sr.; niece, Abigail Mills; nephew, Kenneth Mills Jr.; and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Services will be held Monday, June 13, at Trinity Methodist Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Services start at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Bradley Thomas
We regret to announce the passing of Bradley Thomas, who died May 6, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sanderila Blyden Farrington Thomas; father, James O. Thomas; sister, Lecia Farrington Gumbs; brothers, Joseph “Ebbie” Farrington, Simon Farrington, Alfred Farrington, Monroe “Mocko” Farrington Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Piper Thomas; daughters, Cherokee Thomas, Tamara Thomas-Girley, Tamika Thomas; son, Bradley D. Thomas Jr.; sisters, Ethlyn Joseph, Ezmie Callwood, Sylvia Thomas; brother, Bradford Thomas; son-in-law, Antonio Girley; daughter-in-law, Theresa Thomas; aunts, Gladys Hill, Dahlia Poore, Valdiva Blyden, Ellen Blyden Vanbeverhoudt, Gretchen Thomas, Rosita Rabsatt; great-uncle, Richard (Barracuda) Thomas; adopted uncles, Cecil Penn, Louis Penn; grandchildren, Jenniah Foster, Tamia Sims, Daijah Somersall, Jhamara Hamilton, Bryanna Wiggins, Julicia Thomas, Christian Gideon, Judianne Gideon, Trinity Hamilton, Javen Girley, Elijah Girley, Bradley D. Thomas III; great- grandchildren, Jhaloni Hamiliton, Syrai Reed, Armoni Hamilton, Ky’wuan Foster, Bryson Sims; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; the Skelton, Thomas, Stout, Toma, Fahie, Foy, Rabsatt, Smith, Frett, Lettsome, Penn, Stevens, Jennings, Vanterpool, Valmond, Blyden, Farrington,Turnbull, Todman, Freeman, Gumbs, George, Callwood, Hodge, Dawson, Scatliffe families, and the CAHS Class of 1969.
Services are pending.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Cheryl Alicia Sealey White
The loving family of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White announces the end of her beautiful and productive journey on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, at the age of 74.
“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says, grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the dancing, the laughter, the beautiful life I lived while I was strong.”
Our beloved mother, sister and aunt Cheryl was born March 14, 1948, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. As a child, she attended Leonard Dober, Abraham Lincoln, and Charlotte Amalie High School, receiving her high school diploma in 1966. She also enrolled in business courses at College of the Virgin Islands. As an adult, Cheryl held several jobs, to include Lucy’ Supermarket, East End Taxi Stand as the friendly dispatcher, and the Virgin Islands Health Department’s Maternal Child Health Clinic where she retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Cheryl was known for her altruism and her kindness and concern that she invariably showed too others.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Sharon P. Stevens-Brown, Laverne L. Francis, and Tricia D. Sealey; siblings, Charles A. White Jr., Celestino A. White Sr., Clement, Clarence “Butchie Plow”, Sr., Colville, Clayton, Carmen, Charlene, Clarice, Daphne, and Doris White; Corine White-Lynch, Carolyn White-Hill, and Claudette White-Brann; grandchildren: Laquan L.K. Perez, Jimmy Ventura, Jr., Mario E. Abramson, Jr., Torian M.H. Martin, and Aron, Ashley and Aden Brown. Great grandchildren: Lasharel Perez, Ladell Perez, Jaiden, Jaylen, and Jayce Ventura, and Kellan Jace Abramson; sisters-in-law, Sally White, Ruthlyn White, Juel T. R. Molloy, Betty Frett, and Louisa White; step-siblings, Merle Mercer and Gwendolyn “Baba” Wheatley; numerous loving nieces, nephews and relatives to include the Acoy, Bailey, Carroll, and Senthill families of St. Croix, the Hodge family, and the Stevens, O’Neal, and Vanterpool families of Virgin Gorda; many caring and loving friends and neighbors, to include James and Dianna Hedrington, Janet Harrigan, Edna Warner, Jane Frett, Violet Cameron, Aurora Donovan, Ray and Diana Martínez, Lynette George, Pearline Lake, Naomi Springette Maduro, Albertha Frett, Sylvia Frett; and many other loyal and devoted friends too numerous to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. White Sr. and Marjorie Asta White-Stevens; four siblings, Keith White, Leila White-Figueroa, Eldridge Frett and Cordell Rhymer Sr.; two grandchildren, Lashawn Perez and Ladell Georges.
Join us as we celebrate the beautiful life of Cheryl Alicia Sealey White. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
The service is Saturday, June 11, beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in our loved one’s honor to St. Andrews Episcopal Church, P.O Box 7386, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 00801-0386.
Wrenford Alexander Ferrance
Relatives and friends are advised of the death of Wrenford Alexander Ferrance, better known as Alex or Ferrance.
Alex passed away on May 22, 2022, at the age of 65 in St. Thomas, V.I. He was born on Oct. 26, 1956, in Parham Town, Antigua.
The family will have a viewing and celebration of life service on Tuesday, June 14, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service to follow immediately.
Alex is survived by his mother, Christiana “Chris-Auntie” Benjamin; stepmother, Elaine Ferrance; and was preceded in death by his father, Cecil “Goalie” Ferrance; his sister, L. Veronica “Veron” Ferrance-Charles; and brother, Eustace “Barbar” Ferrance.
He left to mourn his daughters, Alexka “A.K” Ferrance, Stefania “Stefie” Ferrance and son-in-law, Jason Thompson; grandchildren, Jaye and Kasi Thompson; mother of his children, Karen Holder of Piggotts, Antigua; siblings, Cheryl Ferrance-Whyte, Valerie Ferrance and Maureen Ferrance-Andrew of Antigua; Dave, Ivor, Stanfield “Stanie” and Kelvin “Kelly” Ferrance of Parham, Antigua; in-laws, Pat Whyte, Michele and Jamane Ferrance of Parham, Antigua; nieces, Veronique Charles, Sophia, Ryann, Leigh, Niesa, Melissa, Carissa, Kellysha and Kelley Ferrance and Kerah Mack; special nieces, Keezi Pinney, Onika Williams and Shenita Penn; nephews, Mario and Michael Mack, Jon Whyte, Kelvin Jr., Miguel and Nicholas Ferrance, Derry and Derrell Andrew; special nephew, Glenbo Thomas; special cousins, Bernadette Thomas, Alphonso and Janice Queeley, J’Nique Ashly, June Redhead, Giselle James-Shorter, Myron James, Blondell Benjamin, Barrymore Thomas, Bradley Ferrance, Onelie Broodie, Rolstan Benjamin, Merlin Smith, Denise Grant and Eustace Henry in St. Eustatius; too many cousins, great-nieces and nephews to mention, including the Maynes, Weston, James, Grant, Ferrance and Benjamin families in Antigua, W. I.
He also left to mourn close friends, Glenmore “GG” Goodwin and Joshua “Smitty” Smith, Bernadine Gordon, Dorcella Piggott in Antigua, Louie Batchelor, Icilma Weatherill and family, Stephanie Emmanuel and family, Heflyn Royer, Melentine Coates, Jennifer Henry-Thomas family of Wireless Road, Antigua; the management and staff at Hunter Food and Spirits, the management and staff at Wendy’s and KFC Restaurants, the Transportation Security Agency at Cyril E. King Airport, the Tire Kingdom family, Bryson’s Shipping and the Football Fraternity in Antigua and more too numerous to mention.
He left the gifts of love and selflessness behind for his family and close friends. The family requests that bright and festive colors be worn. Tributes can be sent to be included in the booklet via e-mail @ alextributes@gmail.com no later than Friday, June 10. In lieu of flowers, the family also requests donations be made to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
