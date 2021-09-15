We regret to announce the passing of Carmelita O’Harrigan, better known as Spicy, on Sept. 1, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she was also cremated.
She was born Sept. 4, 1959, in St. Thomas, V.I. Carmelita was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Sr. and Lillian Harrigan; and her brother, Justin Harrigan.
Carmelita is survived by her siblings, Lillian and her husband Samuel (Bucky) Gumbs, Louis and his wife Gwenneth Harrigan, Guinevere O’Harrigan, Lyria and her husband Allan Freeman, Bernard and his wife Begonia O’Harrigan, Portia and her husband Tim Jackson, Barbara and her husband Barry Fredericks and Juan and his wife Desserie Harrigan; her children, Justin Harrigan, Calmenita Browne, Dariella, Jovani and Dariel Donovan; her grandchildren, Justin Harrigan, Sheldon J Woodson, Gabriel C. Camrin I, Kaden M Gay, Zade A. Donovan, Zoey A. Brionne and Terrez Cambridge; special niece, Taccarra George, Abb-Lyn Williams; and more nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; aunts, E. Bernice Harrigan, Alice Harrigan-Harewood, Lilleth Harrigan, Vivian Bedward, Louise Phillips; uncles, Patrick Harrigan and Joseph (Sonny) Boneill; and special friends, Jacqueline Mathews, Gaynell Kuntz, Veronica Bain and Chezarae Pennerman.
She was also survived by the Harrigan, Baa, DeWindt, DeCastro, Donovan, Varlack and Samuel families; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service for Carmelita O’Harrigan will be held in West Palm Beach at a later date.
The obituary was submitted by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
