Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carmen Ann Thomas, also known as “Ruffina,” on June 8, 2020, at the age of 62 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Dean Goeto Thomas Sr.; children, Dean G. Thomas Jr., Deshawn A. Thomas, and Demoy C. Thomas; daughters-in-law, Toushika K. Thomas and Janell Y. Thomas; grandchild, Dylan Anthony Thomas; mother, Margaret Alice Charles; father, the late Camillus Vincent Henry; mother-in-law, the late Joyce Cleone Thomas; father-in-law, Aubrey Goeto Thomas; sisters, Anice Charles, Joan Henry, Marilyn Henry Holmes, Elaine Henry Righton, Cecilia Henry, Sybil Henry Magloire, and the late Gercine Charles; sisters-in-law, Denise Jacobs, Dina Alford, and Darlene Thomas; brothers, Himler Casimir, Charleston Charles, Rhunstead Casimir, Rudolph Henry, Addison Henry, John Henry, and James Henry; brothers-in-law, Dale Thomas Sr., Dexter Thomas, Derrick Thomas Sr., Dwight Thomas Sr., and Darcy Thomas Sr.; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention; adopted daughter, Clarendia Remy Drew; and special friends, Christolyn Walters and Stephany VO L’Homme.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Cruz Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church on St. John. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment is in Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.