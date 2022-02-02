Celebrating the life of Carmen C. George, the family announces her passing on Jan. 15, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Lionel S. George; sons, Vaden “Sonny” “Tosh” George, Antonio George; and her grandson, Keithley Nicholsen.
She is survived by her daughters, Irma, Apostle Alicia and Verna George; and son, Angel “Sandman” Richardson; grandchildren, Shaheed Martin, Kahlea Nicholsen, Nefertti George and Kii Emperor George; great-grandchildren, Karon Shelford, Ka’Shima Shelford, Akyla Martin, Amaya Martin; sister, Vera Melchoir; 16 nieces; 17 nephews; special nieces, Yvonne Turnbull Campbell, Ferenie Creque Tinson and Lisa Melchoir; special nephew, Pastor Kenrick Bukle; many other family members and close friends.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Turnbull Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Christchurch Methodist, Market Square. The service will begin at 11 a.m.
At the request of Carmen, in lieu of flowers donations will be collected at the service for the Methodist Church radio station. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
