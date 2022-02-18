Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carmen L. Grant on Jan. 31, 2022, in Chicago at the age of 84.
Carmen L. Grant is survived by her children, Beverly Grant-Smith, Cecil A. Grant Jr., Jacqueline Grant;
five grandchildren, Shena Grant-Harrison, Carissa Grant-Tazzo, Cecil Grant III, Carey Grant, Colby Grant; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
