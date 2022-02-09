Carmen Liverpool, also known as “Cecel,” died Jan. 26, 2022. She was born March 16, 1939.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Yvoone Metor; sister, Lucien Metor; and nephew, Marcel Metor.
She is survived by her husband, Roland Liverpool; children, Rudolph “Rudy,” Steve “Young”, Richard “Lyrical Nut” and Richardson “Snaggle” Liverpool; brother, Jean Harrison Metor, St. John; sisters, Catherine “Oulet” John-Jules (London), Margaretha “Pity” Joseph (St. Croix), Helena Watt (St. John) and Magdalene “Ato” Rocque (Dominica); grandchildren, J’Kuan, Yamonte, T’Vonte, Samori, Samia, Tishana, Tjahree, Tiquana, Tjonee, Steve Jr., Nathan and Sonika Liverpool, and Uwimana Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kejon and Amari Liverpool; nephews, Danley “Dub,” Jeff and Festus Watt “Best,” Dezy and Demie Joseph and Hartley Metor; nieces, Jessica and Vernelda Christmas, Shelia Watt and Josette Metor; special nephew, Fabian John-Pierre; special nieces, Leann Angol, Jasmine and Ermine Birmingham; special adopted son, Stacey A. Krigger “Banton”; special adopted daughters, Brenda M. Venzen-Labranche and Tammy Wrensford; special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Paul (Omni Jewelers) and Charlie and Abraham (Asfour Clothing Store); nephews, nieces and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and the second viewing is at Emmanuel Baptist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. The service is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26.
