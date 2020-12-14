Carmen Maria Canegata transitioned peacefully into eternity on Dec. 5, 2020.
Born Jan. 7, 1932, in Christiansted, St. Croix, to Doña Clara Levy Martinez and Americo Martinez, Carmen was the loving wife of David C. Canegata, Jr.; cherished mother of David Canegata lll, Dianne O’Reilly, Terri Evans, Yvette Jones, and John Canegata; mother-in-law of Shenneth Canegata, Rudy O’Reilly, Jr., Cornelius Evans, Christopher Jones, and Thays Canegata; grandmother of Nicole, David Mychal, André (Nichole), Jessie (Ticha), Shayna (Norman), Justin, Faith, Joshua, Zoe, Alexandrya (Corey), Rebekah (Joel), Robert (Ani), Jordan, and Jenna; great- grandmother of David Mychal Jr., Nadiya, Zuri, Judah, Ari and Isaiah.
She was survived by her sister, Carmen Lydia Martinez; sisters-in-law, Melba Biggs and Sherill Martinez; former daughter-in-law, Rosita Rivera; and a host of nieces, nephews, wonderful friends; and a church family who will miss her greatly.
The service will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. under the tent at St. Croix Christian Church, Orange Grove, Christiansted (just east of the Caribbean Community Theatre). Interment will follow at the Christiansted Cemetery. The Canegata family requests that coronavirus precautions be adhered to. Seating is limited and masks and social distancing are required.
