Carmen Raquel Donovan Acevedo
The family of Carmen Raquel Donovan Acevedo, better known as “Cita,” regrets to announce her unexpected passing on Feb. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 65.
Cita was survived by her daughters, Ebony Frazer and Moniqua Furet; grandson, Ivan VanBeverhoudt Jr.; brother, Randolph A. “Randy” Donovan Sr.; sisters, Jasmin F.D. Williams and Lucretia “Lucie” Donovan; aunts, Mavis H. Brady and Gloria Acostá; uncle, Guy Donovan; nephews, Duane Donovan, Irvin E. Williams Jr., Elvin H Donovan, III, David Callwood, Cranos Williams, Akil R. Lewis, Randolph A. Donovan, Jr. and Randall Donovan; nieces, Nakia P. Williams-Richardson and Raquel F. Donovan; great-nephews, Darion Williams, Jeramy Williams, Elvin Donovan IV, Ethan Williams and Malachi Angel Castillo; great-nieces, Kiayana Donovan, Cha Veer Donovan, Kiandra Allen, Raquel Angela Castillo, Molina Williams, Zerée Williams, Amira Donovan and Alissa R. Felicita Castillo; first cousins, Aucasio “CoCo” Amaro Jr., Damaso “Cha-Cha” Amaro, Luis “Tito” Amaro, Juan Acosta Jr., Elena A. Hodge, Luz A. Benjamin, Lucia A. Stridiron, Dominga A. Mincey, Hector E. Acosta, Iris Magras, Bennie Acosta-Donastorg, Carmen Hubson, David Donovan, Jr., Franz Brady, Elroy Hill, Roger Hill, Kathleen Hill-Dyer, Florence Hill-Trent, Lenore Wells and Delight Donovan.
Cita was also survived by brother-in-law, Irvin E. “Bucky” Williams Sr.; sister-in-law, Lisa Gamble-Donovan; adopted sons, Samuel “Sammy” Mosses, Henry “Mark” Belle and Jason Belle; special friends, Tijah Jackson, Stephanie Adams and Keith Benjamin; friends, Corine “Reds” Daniels, Deborah Donovan, Olga Allen-Webbe, Sharon Isaac, Heather Blyden, Nadine Matthews, Tethler Blackman-Mills and Shelia McDaniel (friend in Orlando); godson, Samalon S. Moses; and a host of other loving family and friends too numerous to mention.
Cita was dedicated to her daughters and grandson and found tremendous joy in giving back to her community. She lived by her motto, “Wake up with determination and go to bed with satisfaction.”
She will be missed by all those she has touched.
Family and friends are invited to attend the first viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
The second viewing is scheduled for March 5, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life at Word of Faith International Christian Center.
The Celebration of Life service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
The color scheme will be yellow or orange.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, mask and face coverings are required at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services and livestreaming will be provided.
Ernest Turnbull
Family and friends are advised of the passing of Mr. Ernest Turnbull, formerly of Turnbull and Sons Welding. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Esmie Todman Turnbull.
He was survived by wife, Dorothy Turnbull; sons, Verdell, Verlin and Dwence Turnbull; daughters, Verla and Deshanna Turnbull and Verna Turnbull-Carty; daughter-in-law, Maxine Turnbull; son-in-law, Amos W.Carty Jr.; grandchildren, LaShell M. Johnson, Morgan M. Richardson Jr., Brandon Turnbull, DeQuan Turnbull-Donovan, Amorie Carty and Emanuel Turnbull; great-grandchildren, Bryce and London Johnson; brothers, Calvin Turnbull, and Alfred and Charles Freeman; sister, Violet Freeman; special mention, Brother Rudolph Freeman and Sister Marjorie McFarlane; nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; and other families members, including Turnbull, Freeman-Frett of Tortola, B.V.I.
The first viewing will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Turnbull‘s Funeral Home on Friday, March 5, 2021. The second viewing will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on March 6, 2021, at Church of God of Prophecy (Donoe Bypass) at C-5 Hoffman, followed by service at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
