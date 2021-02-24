The family of Carmen Raquel Donovan Acevedo, better known as “Cita,” regrets to announce her unexpected passing on Feb. 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 65.
Cita is survived by her daughters, Ebony Frazer and Moniqua Furet; grandson, Ivan VanBeverhoudt Jr.; brother, Randolph A. “Randy” Donovan Sr.; sisters, Jasmin F.D. Williams, Lucretia “Lucie” Donovan; aunts, Mavis H. Brady and Gloria Acostá; uncle, Guy Donovan; nephews, Duane Donovan, Irvin E. Williams Jr., Elvin H Donovan, III, David Callwood, Cranos Williams, Akil R. Lewis, Randolph A. Donovan, Jr., and Randall Donovan; nieces, Nakia P. Williams-Richardson and Raquel F. Donovan; and great-nephews, Darion Williams, Jeramy Williams, Elvin Donovan IV, Ethan Williams, and Malachi Angel Castillo; great-nieces, Kiayana Donovan, Cha Veer Donovan, Kiandra Allen, Raquel Angela Castillo, Molina Williams, Zerée Williams, Amira Donovan and Alissa R. Felicita Castillo; first cousins, Aucasio “CoCo” Amaro Jr., Damaso “Cha-Cha” Amaro, Luis “Tito” Amaro, Juan Acosta Jr., Elena A. Hodge, Luz A. Benjamin, Lucia A. Stridiron, Dominga A. Mincey, Hector E. Acosta, Iris Magras, Bennie Acosta-Donastorg, Carmen Hubson, David Donovan, Jr., Franz Brady, Elroy Hill, Roger Hill, Kathleen Hill-Dyer, Florence Hill-Trent, Lenore Wells, and Delight Donovan; brother-in-law, Irvin E. “Bucky” Williams Sr.; sister-in-law, Lisa Gamble-Donovan; adopted sons, Samuel “Sammy” Mosses, Henry “Mark” Belle, and Jason Belle; special friends, Tijah Jackson, Stephanie Adams and Keith Benjamin; friends, Corine “Reds” Daniels, Deborah Donovan, Olga Allen-Webbe, Sharon Isaac, Heather Blyden, Nadine Matthews, Tethler Blackman-Mills, and Shelia McDaniel (friend in Orlando); godson, Samalon S. Moses; and a host of other loving family and friends too numerous to mention.
Cita was dedicated to her daughters and grandson and found tremendous joy in giving back to her community. She lived by her motto, “Wake up with determination and go to bed with satisfaction.”
She will be missed by all those she has touched.
Family and friends are invited to attend the first viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The second viewing is scheduled for March 5, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life at Word of Faith International Christian Center. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
The color scheme will be yellow or orange.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, mask and face coverings are required at all gatherings.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services and livestreaming will be provided.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.