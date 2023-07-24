Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carmen Iova Williams on July 10, 2023, at the age of 89 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Pearline Freeman, Mildred Bowie, and Kathleen Illidge; brothers, Alfred Freeman, St. Clair Illidge, Basil Illidge, Roy Lake and Kirt Lake.
Carmen Iova Lake is survived by her sons, Wingrove Hicks Williams, Kenrick Hicks Williams (Vanessa) and Nigel Hicks Williams (Venesha Dore); grandchildren, Cleo Farrell (NY), Charaine Skelton, Tiffany Liburd, Janelle Tarafi, Nigenda Griffin, Jahbarry Chapman, Andrew Lewis (England) Kenrick Williams, Ninja Williams, Lesley Tavernier , Nigel Griffin, Whitley Williams, Veangele Williams; and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gizelle, Rozelle and Helga Lake; one brother Osmond Lake all residing in (NY).
Special friends, Daisy Saunders, Merle Vanterpool and many other family and friends, especially, her New Herrnhut Moravian Church Family.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
