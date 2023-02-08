It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Matriarch, Carol Ann Jensen Quetel on January 17, 2023, at SRMC, at the age of 87.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, J.K. Georg Jensen and Ethlyn Smith Jensen; husband, Henry “Hank” Quetel; grandson, Jason Paul Britton; sister, Vanita Robinson; brothers, Carl Jensen and Jens Harold “Buster” Jensen; niece, Rosemarie Parson; nephew, Peter C. Jensen; adopted son, Hughley D. Prince.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Susan Quetel Britton; adopted daughter, Inez Quetel; sons, Michael and Gregory Quetel; sister, Elise Maria “Suzy” Jensen; grandchildren, Dave Prentice (Mary), Michelle Quetel Jacob (Lee), Danielle Quetel, Nelsen Quetel; great grandchildren, Noelle Quetel, Isaiah Flowers; nieces, Kathryn Jensen DeLugo Rhymer (Wayne), Derita and Deborah Jensen, Erica Hendricks Chery, Dior Jensen Danet (Shannon), Grace Jensen, Rose Jensen Josephson (Declan); nephews, Jens Georg Jensen (Paula); nephew-in-law, Stanley Parson; special cousins, Diana Benjamin, Janet “Nettie” Gooding, Judith Gooding, Hubert Raimer; sisters-in-law, Linda Jensen, Virginia Jensen; special friends, Winifred Scott, Florine Marsh Fluehler, Kathleen Scarbriel, Sandra Grigg. She is also survived by a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be held at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation, Anna’s Retreat, with funeral service to follow at 9 a.m. Burial will be at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
A heartfelt thank you to Tropical Health Hospice, and caregivers, Inez Quetel, LaToya Williams, Brenda Thomas, and Rahel Zemuy. You all made the journey a bit easier.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
