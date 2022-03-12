A funeral service is scheduled for Carol Hendrickson at Frederick Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., with the viewing at 9 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
She is survived by her husband, Myron Hendrickson; godsister and close friend, Yvette McBean; children, Shannie DeCastro-McClean, Darryl Donovan Sr., Dale Donovan; sisters, Karen Schneider, Carmen DeCastro, Carmencita Dorsett, Corrine DeCastro, Linda Adams, Bernice DeCastro; brother-in-law, Warren Hendrickson; sisters-in-law, Lydia Smith, Mable Nettles, Esceta McGee; son-in-law, Jomo McClean; daughters-in-law, Mariela Donovan, Monique Caesar-Donovan; aunt, Elizabeth DeCastro; uncle, Ronald DeCastro; grandchildren, Amore’ Francis, Jalen McClean, Darryl Donovan Jr., Elisa Donovan, Dylan Donovan, Jada’ Marie Donovan, Dakarai Donovan, Keiry Maldonado, Kai Donovan; great-grandchildren, Darryl Donovan III, Derryck Donovan; nieces, Sharon Joseph, Shana Schneider, Sherlaine Schneider, Shenell Jones, Tyel Lawrence, Monique Dorsett, Kishma DeCastro-Sallis, Akeyla Christian, Tyra DeCastro, Maylene Scott, Connie Smith; and nephews, George Schneider Jr., Gregory Schneider, Manuel Benitez, Peter Lawrence, Ervin Dorsett Jr., Rashawn DeCastro.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
