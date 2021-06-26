Carolie Daniel
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carolie Daniel, who transitioned June 15, 2021.
Carolie Daniel was survived by her spouse, Anthony Daniel; daughters, Shakima Daniel, Kentisha Daniel (step) and Kadisha Daniel; son, Kadeem Daniel; sisters, Doreen Colaire, Shirley Williams, Claudina Callwood-Deans, Nashua Chaperon and Shevone Callwood; brothers, Robert Benjamin, Elvin Callwood, Vincent Callwood and Ricardo Callwood; and in laws, Shirmel Benjamin, Lance Deans, Joseph Chaperon and Miguel Castro.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Tuesday, June 29, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Apostolic Faith Church. The viewing will begin 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
Donald Turnbull
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Donald Turnbull on June 14, 2021, at the age of 84, at his residence.
He was survived by his daughter, Nicole Hobson Turnbull; sons, Donald Turnbull Jr. and Charles Francis; grandchildren, Malik Francis, Victor Francis, Talia Francis and Noelle Hobson; former wife, Esther Turnbull; sisters, Mavis Turnbull, Murrain Richards and Doris Turnbull Wells; brothers, former Gov. Dr. Charles W. Turnbull and Vernald Turnbull; brother-in-law, Clarence R. Wells, stepbrother, Cecil Forbes; nieces, Barbara Clay, Brittany Clay, Bria Clay, Brianna Turner, Cherisse Wells, Monique Cypress, Arianna Cypress, Lumisha Turnbull; nephews, Antoine Turnbull, Avery Turnbull, Aaron Turnbull, Darrell Cypress, Ethan Cypress, Colin Cypress, Donald Clay, Jamal R. Wells and Vernon Forbes; special cousins, Icina Turnbull Carty, Juel T.R. Molloy, Bernice A. Turnbull, Winston Turnbull, Lorna Turnbull Jackson, Marilyn Turnbull David, Angel Turnbull, Mario Turnbull, Raymond Turnbull, Adolphus Turnbull, Thomas Turnbull, Illina Turnbull, George Turnbull, Adorothy Turnbull, Louis Turnbull and Atama Turnbull.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 1, at Christchurch Methodist Church in Rothschild Francis Market Square at 10 a.m. Tributes start at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health regulations, the family requests that masks be worn at all times and that social distancing be adhered to.
Moleto Turnbull
The family announces the passing of Moleto Turnbull, age 86, on June 3, 2021, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The first viewing was Friday, June 25, from 3 to 5 a.m. at Blyden’s Memorial Chapel on St. Thomas. The second viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. at Westley Methodist Church. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
The funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required at the funeral.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
He was preceded in death by Eseline Turnbull-Freeman, Irma Turnbull and Ioline Turnbull-Hodge.
He was survived by his wife, Evelyn Turnbull; son, Keithley Turnbull; daughters, Celia Richardson-Hodge, Carol Turnbull Hopkins, Tricia Turnbull-George, Karen Turnbull; son-in-law, Romeo Hodge; brothers, Casper Turnbull, Lyndley Turnbull; sisters, Audrey Drasin, June Famous, Jenecia Fairfax, Christine Glover-Walton; sister-in-law, Mary Turnbull; brother-in-law, Thomas Famous; grandchildren, Rasheed Hodge, Rashawn Hodge, D’Marco Saunders, Errisa George, Traedan George, Kemalie Turnbull, Ashton Hopkins Jr., Thecla Hopkins; great-grandchildren, Jaedon Hodge, Tristan Hodge, Adonis Hodge, Thecoi Hopkins, Ashton Hopkins III, Romani Christopher, Denique Skelton, Desha Skelton; great-great-grandchildren, Elijah Samuel; uncles, Austin Fraser, Earl Fraser, Kenneth Fraser, Julian Fraser; aunt, Qwendolyn Fraser-Barnes; godson, Bevin Brathwaite; special cousins, Maxwell Turnbull, Samuel Turnbull, Verna Forbes, Ashley Turnbull; special friends, Robelto Harrigan, Ida Hill; cousins, nephews and nieces too numerous to mention.
