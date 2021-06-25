Carolie Daniel
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carolie Daniel, who transitioned June 15, 2021.
Carolie Daniel was survived by her spouse, Anthony Daniel; daughters, Shakima Daniel, Kentisha Daniel (step) and Kadisha Daniel; son, Kadeem Daniel; sisters, Doreen Colaire, Shirley Williams, Claudina Callwood-Deans, Nashua Chaperon and Shevone Callwood; brothers, Robert Benjamin, Elvin Callwood, Vincent Callwood and Ricardo Callwood; and in laws, Shirmel Benjamin, Lance Deans, Joseph Chaperon and Miguel Castro.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Tuesday, June 29, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Apostolic Faith Church. The viewing will begin 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
