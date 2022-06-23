Caroline Elizabeth Parsons
Mrs. Caroline Elizabeth Parsons, affectionately known as “Bessie,” went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the golden age of 92.
Our beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend was born in New York City, New York, on April 17, 1930. She was a retired Postal Service employee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beryl Olive Brown and Wentworth A. Brown; husband, James “Jimmy” Wilkinson Parsons Sr.; sisters, Agnes “Beulah” Bernier; Beryl “Bernice” Richardson and Maysielyn “Maisie” Peets (SK and UK); brothers, Allan “Bata,” Edward “Eddie” and Alfred “Freddie” Brown; grandson, Jeffrey Majette; brother-in-law, Vernon Parsons and Wilfred Smith; sisters-in-law, Altagracia “Gracie” Smith and Vashti Boynes, Gertrude Turnbull; nieces, Beryl Olive Brown, Diane Brown and June Brown; and nephews, Alfred “Drake”, Rudolph “Sonny,” Leroy, Anthony “Buddy” and Roystein Brown.
She is survived by daughter, Patricia “Treysha” Parsons; sons, Albert, Patrick, James and Paul “Bagga” Parsons; step- daughters, Edris Parsons and Muriel Sellars; adopted daughter, Yvonne Cobb; sister, Dr. Arthurlyn “Arty” Thomas; brother, Retired VIPD Lt. Alvin Brown; sisters-in-law, Leona Escalera, Bernardine Brown, Gaynell Barrett; brothers-in-law, Capt. Wendell Parsons (BVI) and Kenrick A. Thomas: daughters-in-law, Norma (Patrick) and Wendy Parsons (Paul); grandsons, Jawara Williams, Ahmad, Patrick “Jamal” and Jimmique Parsons; granddaughters, Jahli Galloway, Khiyana Parsons-Brown, Ellisa “Lisa” Dailey, Erinn Martin-Seay, Jahima, Janae, and Jasmine Parsons, Jahsheba Williams; special granddaughter, Jacqueline Parsons; great-grandsons, Jah’kai Richardson, Ja’Kobe Williams, Grey and Miko Parsons, Josiah Brown and Ethan Seay; great-grandaughters, Ayanna Clutchette, Jahanna Galloway, Matiya Myrick, Jamiah and Thalia Parsons, Jazelle and Jatrice Jeffers, Jha’dae Fountain, Arianna Holder, and Aniyah Brown, Jazara Harrigan, Egypt and Emery Seay; great-great-grandson, Isiah Parsons; nieces, Rita “Cecille” Smith, Editha “Edith” Borges, Deverelle Donastorg, Rita Rice, Ruth Rivera, Averyl Thomas-Fabian, Sandra Thomas-Mason, Barbara Moorer (UK), Agnes Peters (UK), Gloria Peets (UK), Paulette Rios, Irene, Linda, Regina, Athenia “Debbie” and Annette Brown; nephews, Allan “Soup,” Curtis, Edward, James, Robert, Steven, Arthur, Mark, Alvin “Bucky” and Alvin “Ricky” Brown, Cecil, Ian, and Kenrick “Butchie” Thomas, Patrick Peets, Charles, Kenneth, Alfred and Jeffrey Brown, and Richard Richardson; special nephews, Cecil Thomas and Oliver “Sonny Cow” Wilson; great-nieces, Kim, Monifa and Trescia Brown, Arthurlyn Sullivan, Sadie and Mika Donastorg, Shelby Jones, Verna Malone, Trina McFarlane, Kaisa Edwards, Anya Joseph, Jenell Stamers, Adia Thomas, Iana Thomas, Diana Martinez, Jamila Rios and Kathy Rojas, Brenda, Barbara, Linda, Beryl, Kimberly, Crystal, Joni, Michelle, Adrian, Debra, Daniel, Jasmine and Leighanne Brown, Donna Smith, Joni Gipson, Venecia and Diamond Harris, Ashley Brooks and Debra Williams, LaToya Brown, Nikita Javis, Dominique Estrada, Letia Moorer, Nicola Peters, Alexis Hamilton and Verity Peets; great-nephews, Roystein and Jabari Brown, Leayle Jr. and Leandro McFarlane, Harold and Troy Evans, Miguel, Adallah and Rudolph Donastorg, Irvin “RJ” Mason, Jalani Thomas, Robert, Anthony, James Jr., Steven, Kevin, Marc Jr. and Christopher Brown, Steve, Greg and Cedric Smith, LeDorn Brown, Mantino Simmons, Kashif “Devon” DeGrasse and Nigel Peters; special friends, Catholic Daughters; the Mahogany Estate family; the Parsons families (USVI and BVI); the Brown family (St. Kitts and Nevis and USVI); retired Postal Service family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing for Caroline Elizabeth Parsons will be at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday June 30, followed by a funeral service at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas. Interment will take place at Western Cemetery No.1.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
