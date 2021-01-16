We regret to announce the passing of Caroline K. Henry Raymo, who died on Jan. 1, 2021.
The viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Ss. Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 3.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sarah Issac; father, George Henry; husband, Roy Raymo; sisters, Yvonne Romu and Persephonie Simon-Vigalant.
She was survived by her sister, Marion (Irma) Gillan; sisters-in-law, Angie Arnold and Edna Bones; brother, Authur Bones; brother-in-law, Authur (Gun) Raymo; nieces, Francine Ralph, Corinel (Reds) Daniel, Alicia (Dodots) Ayers, Felicia (Phyllis) Milliner and Elana (Serita) Romu; nephews, Winston (Tasha) Davis Sr., Ira (Horse) Lewis, George A. Romu and Clayton Bones; great-nieces, Lovia A. Roberts, Ama Davis and Kizzy Lewis; great-nephews, Winston A Davis Jr., Ashawn George, Ira Lewis Jr., Devonte Lewis, Shanga Lewis, Rahim Christian and Rashawn Hodge; 10 great-great-nieces, 16 great-great- nephews; godsons, Bruce Watts, Warren Petty and Leon Percival; caretakers, Millentine “Jimpie” Coates, Merlene Stewart; special cousin, Ernestine Hughes; special friends, Everton and Millentine “Jimpie” Coates, Rositta Lewis, Merlene Stewart, Beverly Harvey Mercer, Lorna Murray, Ariel Farrington, Carmen Grant, Hyacinth Hendricks, Perries, Lois Lewis, Ruth Archibald and Dr. Callwood; friends, Nancy Edwards, Eugena Gumbs, Loretta Jarvis, the staff of Human Services Department, Friends of Catholic Ministries, Edris Weeks and Camelita Petty; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
