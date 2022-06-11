It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Caroline Reid, affectionately known as Carmen Reid or Young Gul, who passed on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in St. Thomas.
She is survived by six children, Lancette Prince, Adlyn Forbes, Whitfield “Don” Reid, Alfred “Freddy Bear” Reid, Sketa Reid and Kathlyn “Girlie” Redmond.
Glenovan Prince, her eldest child, preceded her in death in 2020.
She is survived by two sons-in-law, Clement Forbes and Dr. Andy Redmond; one daughter-in-law, Juliette Reid of Anguilla; her grandchildren, Aslyn Shallie, Schament, Clement, Stacy, Leslie, Laniece, Lattica, Lanette, Lanique, Tashaun, Zaniel, Kishema Rosie, Jerisa, Donila, Donnelle; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special mention of Blondelle Garrick Williams, Denise Garrick, Clover Garrick of Kentucky, USA.
She was the daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth “Ann” Prince, who is deceased, of Lodge Village, St. Kitts; and the sister of Obadiah Prince, Joseph Prince, Anthony Prince, Cedric Prince, Daphne Dyett of Canada and Louisa Garrick of Kentucky, all deceased, and surviving brother, St. Clair Prince of St. Thomas.
Please join us to mourn Caroline Carmen Reid at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.