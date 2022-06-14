Caroline Reid
Caroline “Carmen” Reid of Lodge Village, St. Kitts, passed away June 7, 2022, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas. She was the seventh surviving child of Alfred and Elizabeth “Anne” Prince, who are deceased.
Carmen married Arnold Reid, who is deceased, of Anguilla. Their marriage produced six children: Lancette, Adlyn, Whitfield, Alfred, Sketa and Kathlyn.
Carmen was a fierce woman and had in innate love for numbers. That fierce quality and love for numbers helped to foster her entrepreneurial endeavors. She owned several neighborhood shops in Lodge Village and Molyneaux in St. Kitts. She was known for selling the coldest beer in both areas on any given occasion. She sold other staples such as, but not limited to, bread, sugar, flour, milk, etc. She also sold cooked foods, black pudding, goat water, souse, salt-fish, etc., and alcohol. Her shops were the place people gathered to play dominos and card games, to talk about current events — social, political, economical, spiritual and home affairs — and to watch, listen and argue (friendly) about calypso shows. She loved her customers, especially her boys as she affectionately called them: PumPush, Bogeye, Limer, DrawsNot, Boozer and Sambo, just to name a few.
After some years of traveling between St. Kitts and St. Thomas, in 1988 she transitioned to full residency in St. Thomas. While in St. Thomas she worked for Pueblo and Legal Services. She also became an avid gardener. She loved plants and gardening. She planted several exotic flowers and fruit trees, including mangoes that her family still enjoys. She will be remembered for the seeds that she planted.
The first viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The body will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
