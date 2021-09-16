Caroline Rollin Manville Lose, universally known as Charlie, died on Aug. 18, at Tidewell Hospice of Venice, Fla., from complications resulting from a COVID infection. She would have been 96 on Sept. 2. She had been a resident of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living in Englewood, Fla., for four years. Previously, she lived in Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda, Fla., for 27 years, and on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for 18 years.
Charlie was born in Elmhurst, N.Y., on Sept. 2, 1925, to parents Keith Rollin Manville and Kirsten Tonning Manville. She graduated from Allentown High School in Allentown, Pa., prior to enrolling in Pennsylvania State University. She graduated in 1946 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While at Penn State, she met the love of her life, Richard Brodhead Lose, known as Dick, of Philadelphia, Pa. They were married on Sept. 21, 1946. Their adventures in life and marriage took them to Zanesville, Ohio; Sarasota, Fla.; Arlington, Va.; St. Thomas; and Punta Gorda. Dick died in 1991 of lung cancer.
While on St. Thomas, Charlie and Dick built their own home in Estate Hull, which became known as Hull Bay House. Dick worked for U.S. Customs as an agent and then supervisor, while Charlie worked at the College of the Virgin Islands for a few years. She joined the Kreke Corporation as an insurance agent, where she met one of the best friends of her life, Marilyn Kreke. The everlasting bond between the two women was shared by their families, especially by their daughters, Andrea Lose Martin and Deborah Kreke Davis.
For the last 30 years of her life, Charlie traveled extensively with friends and family. Her trips took her to Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. She was an avid and skilled bridge player and enjoyed an active social life. She loved hearing from and visiting with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.
Charlie is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. Her surviving children are Andrea Lose Martin (Steve) of Travelers Rest, S.C.; James Robert Lose (Betina) of Leesburg, Va.; Mark Frederick Lose (Kathryn) of Haddon Heights, N.J.; Michael Richard Lose of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; and Caroline Manville Lose-Frahn of Englewood. Her grandchildren and their families are Michelle Lose Bozza (Jake) of Fredericksburg, Va., and sons, James and Owen; Daniel John Lose of Leesburg; Alyssa Lose Van Alstine (Gregory) of Trappe, Pa., and children Cora, Abraham, and Edwin; Julianna Lose Jordan (Adam) of Philadelphia, and son Ansel; Clint Tomlinson of Haddon Heights; Adam Richard Lose of Orlando, Fla.; Ashley Lose-Frahn of Vancouver, Canada; and Hanna Lose-Frahn of Los Angeles, Calif.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Charlie’s name be made to: Humane Society of St. Thomas, P.O. Box 1850, St. Thomas, V.I. 00801.
