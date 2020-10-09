Carolyn VanHolten Burgess
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carolyn VanHolten Burgess, who died at her residence at the age of 57.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eleazar VanHolten; and brother, Bryan VanHolten. She was also preceded by her aunts, Mona Dennery, Delores Harrigan, Joyce, and Berenice Hendrickson.
She was survived by her mother, Orine Christopher; husband, Andre Burgess; daughter, Andra Burgess; sisters, Lisa Brooks, Tarana Skinner, Orisa Seraphin, Gail, Cherese, Sharline, and Sibyl VanHolten; aunts, Grace Xavier, Lottie V. Lockhart, Luna Frett, Alicia, and Willa VanHolten; uncles, Elroy Milliner, Dale, Gilbert, Olanzo, Wesley, Ronnie, Reinaldo, and Perry Hendrickson, George, Esau, Donald “Sal”, David, and Almando VanHolten; nieces, Jessica Duran, Nejah, and Dejah Ottley, Elicia Baxter, Pepsi’Ana, and Pepsynique Wilkins, Se’koia, and Se’Myah Jones, Ahniyah Brathwaite, AhZion Greenaway; and nephews, Marco Colon, Jaquan, and Jakeem Bedminister, T’Quan VanHolten, Jerome Mercer Jr., Ajani Brathwaite Jr., Re’Kyle, and Re’Kaijah Jones, Enrique Wilkins.
The memorial service for the late Carolyn VanHolten Burgess will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Ceremony Services with date pending.
Due to the COVID health crisis and resulting government guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Please note that there is a mandated limit of 50 people at the service.
Cheryl Pearlene Kuntz
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cheryl Pearlene Kuntz on Sept. 25, 2020.
She was survived by her sons, Mike and Wakahn Heyliger; and daughter, Talisha Joseph.
She was also survived by her father, Alphonso Mitcham; brothers, Clyde and Eric Milliner, Keryl Connor, and Elvis Matthews; sisters, Kimrah Connor and Onika Fraser; sisters-in-law, Necola Davis, Robbie Matthews and Michelle Milliner; brother-in-law, Ray Fraser; aunts, Agnes Thomas, Melda Francis, Avril Williams, Petronella and Ursula Thomas; uncle, Gabriel Thomas; nieces, Lovia, LaRashana, LaRakishma, LaRaTisha, LaRakesha, Lukrisha, Shamika, Shaniqua, April and Madison Milliner, Keryline Connor, Victoria Johnson, Jewell Henley and Kimmoy Matthews; nephews, Clyde Jr. Leshorn, Leshoi, Victor Jr., Shane, Keshorn, Nathaniel, Shaquani and Malachi MiIliner; Nikkai and Raysean Mitcham; Keryl Jr. and Kyzaiah Connor; and Kennon Matthews and Richard Stuckey.
She was also survived by special cousins, Bernadette Melendez, Angela Campbell, Rose Lake, Rozel Thomas-Debose and Naomi Connor; special friends, Janice Freeman, Shanika Stapleton, Della Thompson, Shanika Charles, Marie Vanterpool, Althea Esprit, Charmaine Joseph, Maria Richardson, Sandra Hodge and Harriette Monsanto.
Cheryl was also survived by a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are advised of Cheryl’s homegoing celebration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the established public mandates the family reminds all attendees to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and other safety guidelines.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. The second viewing will be Friday, Oct. 23, at 9 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home Chapel. Due to capacity restrictions the service will be limited to family and close friends. For the benefit of supporters and well-wishers who will not be able to attend the service it will be livestreamed on Turnbull’s Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family is requesting lively colors to be worn as Cheryl always enjoyed celebrating life. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1 following the service. Tributes for the booklet may be emailed to Cheryltributes@gmail.com. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Leonardo Emanuel Joshua Jr.
Leonardo Emanuel Joshua Jr., better known as Sports, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas, V.I.
Leonardo was born in St. Thomas on Nov. 4, 1926, to Amarlia Callwood and Leonardo Joshua, Sr. He served as a private in the U.S. Army, was a member of the Indians baseball team and a member of the V.I. Taxi Association.
Leonardo was preceded in death by his brothers, Austin, Lionel, Aubrey and Raymond Joshua; sisters, Eunice and Edita Joshua, Shirley Wall; and great-grandson, Judah Todman.
Leonardo was survived by two daughters, Phyllis Joshua Blackburn and LaVerne Joshua Smith Mason; sisters, Rena Joshua and Phyllis Astorve; son-in-law, Samuel Mason; stepdaughter, Denise Russell Prince; nieces, Patricia Joshua Phillips, Edita Joshua, Danielle Ostrove, Paulette, Patrice, Michelle Joshua and Linda Wall Badillo; nephews, John Peterson, Gregory, Franklin, and Michael Joshua, Michael and Arthur Kavanaugh; grandchildren, Curtis Lindesay, Kay Blackburn, Tiffany Smith Todman, Ajah O. Smith; great-grandson, Emanuel Lindesay; and great-great-grandchildren, Tijah Reynolds, K’ron, Bryson and Ajaiha Smith, Jericho Todman and Aliyah Lindesay.
Leonardo also leaves to mourn a host of other family and friends.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The service is at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, veterans’ section.
Patricia Thompson
We regret to inform you of the passing of Ms. Patricia “Pat/Patsy” Thompson on Sept. 29, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on the island of Antigua on Aug. 8, 1960, to Charles and Shirley Thompson. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She resided on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, until 2018 when she relocated to Texas.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Charles Thompson; and her sister, Veronica Thompson-Webson.
She was survived by her four children, Tacuma Pryce, Natasha Pryce, Hasina Pryce and Meshach Pryce; her four grandchildren, Konata Pryce, Jadon Jackson, Meshach Pryce Jr. and Taylor Pryce; her siblings, Hilma Francis-Herbert, Laurel Charles, Sylvia Baird, Yvonne Gills, Malcolm Thompson, Keithroy Thompson and Charles (Star) Webster; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19, at the Sunset Funeral Home at 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas, from 5 to 9 p.m. and at 4 p.m. for immediate family. The homegoing service will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel at 12 p.m. The interment will follow immediately at the Sunset Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to: $tkpryce(cashapp) or PayPal.me/tacumap.
