Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Carolyn VanHolten Burgess, who died at her residence at the age of 57.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eleazar VanHolten; and brother, Bryan VanHolten. She was also preceded by her aunts, Mona Dennery, Delores Harrigan, Joyce, and Berenice Hendrickson.
She was survived by her mother, Orine Christopher; husband, Andre Burgess; daughter, Andra Burgess; sisters, Lisa Brooks, Tarana Skinner, Orisa Seraphin, Gail, Cherese, Sharline, and Sibyl VanHolten; aunts, Grace Xavier, Lottie V. Lockhart, Luna Frett, Alicia, and Willa VanHolten; uncles, Elroy Milliner, Dale, Gilbert, Olanzo, Wesley, Ronnie, Reinaldo, and Perry Hendrickson, George, Esau, Donald “Sal”, David, and Almando VanHolten; nieces, Jessica Duran, Nejah, and Dejah Ottley, Elicia Baxter, Pepsi’Ana, and Pepsynique Wilkins, Se’koia, and Se’Myah Jones, Ahniyah Brathwaite, AhZion Greenaway; and nephews, Marco Colon, Jaquan, and Jakeem Bedminister, T’Quan VanHolten, Jerome Mercer Jr., Ajani Brathwaite Jr., Re’Kyle, and Re’Kaijah Jones, Enrique Wilkins.
The memorial service for the late Carolyn VanHolten Burgess will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Ceremony Services with date pending.
Due to the COVID health crisis and resulting government guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all gatherings. Please note that there is a mandated limit of 50 people at the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.