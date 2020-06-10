We regret to announce the passing of Mr. Cartwright Odlum, better known as Ben or Ben Cartwright, who passed away quietly on May 22, 2020, at his residence at the age of 74.
He was born on June 1, 1945, on the island of Antigua, and he later migrated to St. Thomas where he worked for numerous years in the hotel industry. Mr. Odlum took great pride working at hotels such as Virgin Islands Hilton, Sugar Bird (Water Island), Carib Beach, Virgin Islands Hotel, Bolongo Bay, Lime Tree, Elysian, and lastly, at Windward Passage Hotel. His pleasant and loving personality endeared him to many.
brother, Donald Tonge (deceased) Rexford DeSilva (deceased),
He was survived by his wife, Janet Odlum; sisters, Tulip Richards and Ulinise George; brothers, Collin Baptiste and Cothbert Odlum; adopted brother, Montgomery Jones; sons, Carlton Odlum and Dayne Tonge; daughter, Desi Odlum-Xavier; grandchildren, Dean Matthew, Calvin Matthew, Mahalia Matthew, Ajani George, D’Shae and D’Vonte Xavier; nephews, Dean Tonge. Louie Tonge, Cleon Liburd; nieces, Elca Anthony, Kimma Anthony-DeSilva, Sherideth and Sharnalin Baptiste, Carol-Jean, Sharon, Linda Tonge and Sonia Tonge-Paul; sisters-in-law, Milderine Tonge and Judith Baptiste; brother-in-law, Leon George; and son-in-law, Rogation Xavier.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Nisky Moravian Church, with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 the family would like to like limit the number of people attending the service to family only but as far as the viewing the day before at Turnbull's Funeral Home is concerned all are welcomed.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.