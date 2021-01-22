Casey O'Connor, 75, beloved husband and father, passed away Dec. 18, 2020, after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.
Casey was a writer, editor and photographer in Canada.
After relocating to the USVI, he worked for the Tradewinds in St. John and the Virgin Islands Daily News in St.Thomas, along with WVWI as a sports broadcaster.
After moving back to the contiguous U.S., he worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, The Palm Beach Daily News and the Palm Beach Post before settling in Charleston,SC.
Casey was survived by his wife, Elizabeth; and children, Christopher and Jessica Wade, Glenn and Cory O'Connor.
"The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been, and the memories we've made along the way."
