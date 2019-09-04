Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Catherine Alexander, better known as “Loretta,” who died Aug. 28, 2019, at the age of 82.
Catherine Alexander is survived by her sons, Felix, Leonard, and Canice Stephen; daughters,
Doris, Sandra, Marigold Alexander, Linda Isidore, and Magneta Scott; daughters-in-law, Catherine, Marilyn, and Belinda Stephen; son-in-law, Calvin Scott; brother-in-law, Charles “Garnet” Alexander;
grandchildren, LaQuoia and LaNique’ Charles, LaShaunda Mobley, Latrice Rogers, Keevan and Niam Andrew, Tyler, Kevin, Pearl, Darrel, Jamal, Kimali, and Terrel Stephen; great-grandchildren, Jabari and Jamar Stephen, Jaleel Thomas, Shania and Lakeisha Andrew; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Catherine
“Loretta” Alexander on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, St.
John. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the service following,
immediately at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St.
Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
