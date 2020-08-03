Services for Catherine Daniel will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, on St. Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Earl Daniel; mother, Mary Samuel; father, Joseph St. Luce; and sibling, Selasie St. Luce.
She is survived by her children, Paul Daniel, Sharon Daniel-Francis, and Earl Daniel Jr.; grandchildren, Kebra Daniel, Jaron Francis, Jaheim Francis, Jada Francis, and Jinyla Daniel; siblings, Everette Benjamin, Elaine Hopkins, Clemencia St. Luce, St. Claire St. Luce, Maria St. Luce, Evelyn St. Luce, Ina St. Luce, Joseph St. Luce Jr.(Bobby), Theresa St. Luce-Lynch, and David St. Luce; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends far too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Aug. 6, at Turnbull's Funeral from 3 to 5 p.m. The second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Christian Unity Church, followed by the service at 10 a.m. at the same church.
