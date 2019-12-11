Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Catherine Dorothy Lockhart-Elskoe, affectionately known as “Dotsy”, who passed away at Schneider Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the age of 90.
Mrs. Elskoe was preceded in death by her daughter, Faye Elskoe-Liburd; brothers, Alfred Lockhart Sr., Raymond Lockhart; sister, Osee Lockhart-Daniel; and former son-in-law, Allison Trotman Sr.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Winthrop Elskoe; daughters, Karolyn Elskoe, Monica Elskoe-Rabsatt, Sandyl R. Elskoe, Lori Elskoe-Rawlins; son, Glenn Elskoe; grandchildren, Lana-Marie Trotman, Allison Trotman Jr., Simona Elskoe, Glenn Elskoe Jr., Sean Elskoe, Shuri Elskoe, Malayisha Rabsatt-Christopher, Halva Rabsatt III, Halima Roebuck, Oluwakemi Chinnery, Sekayi Rawlins; daughter-in-law, Lennice Gumbs-Elskoe; sons-in-laws, Halva Rabsatt Jr., E. Alex Joseph; former sons-in-law, Roland Roebuck, Keon Rawlins; sisters-in law, Dorothy Lockhart, Lydia Lockhart, Lenore Edwards; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be held at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral at 9:30 a.m. Festive colors at the ceremonies is welcomed. Interment is Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
