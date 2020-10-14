Friends and relatives are advised of the passing of Catherine L. Roberts, better known as “Ms. Cathy.”
The first viewing will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Wesley Methodist Church, Anna’s Retreat, with services beginning at 10 a.m.
Interment will be held in Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Roberts Sr.; sister, Sarah Rawlins; grandchildren, Shaq’kil “Lil Shaq” Roberts; great-grandchildren, Sarah Mitcham Adams; and nephew, Paul Mitcham.
She was survived by her daughters, Irma Rawlins, Melinda ”Tesha” Audain, Yvonne “Ras” David; sons, Raymond “Sonny” Roberts, Ronald “Shack” Roberts, Williams “Champagne” Chandler; sisters, Phoebe “Eva” Mitcham, Silvia “Evelyn” Pemberton, Hazel May Rawlins; grandchildren, Keba Williams, Massif Catta, Kisha Williams, Brian “Bravo” Roberts, Shawn “Bugie” Audain (Cyeedah Audain), Mia Roberts, Mia Hodge; great-grandchildren, K’Nique “Slim” Forbes, K’Niah “Ny” Forbes, Cyeed Audain, Kebiya Williams, Cy’Nique Audain, Ja’Dore Young, Kassidy Roberts, Rihanna Curry, Cymiyah Audain; nieces, Paulette Rawlins, Mary Rawlins, Erma Pemberton, Aurelia Pemberton, Cheryline Mitcham Bishop, Ivor Pemberton, Victoria Pemberton, Thelma Pemberton, Evelyn Pemberton, Dominique Lewis; nephews, Joesph Elliott, Jerome Rawlins, Charles Mitcham, Stedroy Rawlins, Bishop Joseph Mitcham, Hestor Rawlins, Alva Pemberton, Adonis Rawlins, Daniel Mitcham, Winston Pemberton; sisters-in-law, Eurita Wright, Rochelle Edwards, Josette Morris; brother-in-law, William Roberts; adopted children, Jacquline Simeon, Jennifer Fredricks, Johnny Hodge, Louisiano “Masha” Warrell, Karrim ”Blacks” Williams, LeKwan Gregory; adopted grandchildren, Kareem "Pogo” Thompson, Kareema “Mama” Thompson; special friends, Alma Hermon, Mr. and Mrs. Francois, Bernice Gumbs, Vedia Elizee, Doreen Caines, Michelle Forbes, Bernice Fredricks, Janet Harrigan, Vivian Francis, Dora Greenaway, Angela Brooks, Leonie Rose and family, Carol Thomas, Delores Velazquez, Cecile Blyden, Patrickson Thomas, Shamari Richardson, Luanne Roberts Marigold Russell, Wesley Methodist Class No. 19, Ms. Ricketts, Black Top family, Brent “Yellow” Lewis, Mark “Ringo” David, Charmaine Watson, Barbara Hodge, Janet Meyers, Syreeta ”Ponkey” Jennings, Stephanie Ross, Sandra Smith and numerous other family and friends.
The family requests that everyone wear masks. Live streaming will be available.
Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.