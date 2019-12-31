Catherine “Venus” Brown, 68, of Christiansted St. Croix, passed away on December 3, 2019 in Glen Allen, Virginia. Catherine “Venus” Brown was born in New Castle, Nevis to Miriam Louise Richards and Walter Roberts on March 16, 1951. She was the successful business owner of Venus Bar and Restaurant in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Catherine “Venus” Brown is preceded in death by
Miriam Louise Richards (Mother) and Walter Roberts (Father).
Catherine “Venus” Brown is survived by her loving children Kenneth “Oral” Nolan, Lauren “Janie” Joseph, and Lorie “Shari” David.
Additionally, she is survived by her six grandchildren T’Shari Nolan, Johnathan Nolan, Jordan Nolan, Darren Joseph, Jaden Joseph, and Paige David, as well as great-grandchild A’Mari Wilder.
Catherine is also survived by her siblings Hyacinth Innis, Vera Connor, Daniel (Jennifer) Gumbs, Burnett Matoo, Clarence (Sophia) Brown, Catherine (Jerry) Poteat , Monica (Desmond) Jerry, and Pearline Brown; aunt Laurie Gumbs-Rogers; uncles Leonard and Ralston Gumbs; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
