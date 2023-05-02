It is with great, deep sorrow the family announces the passing of our beloved Cecil Nathaniel Marshall, better known as “Bozo or Biege”. He was a former employee of Vitelco and Innovative for over 35 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Genetha Marshall of Airy Cott, St. Thomas, Barbados W.I. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years Glendora Marshall.
He is survived by his sons, Garfield and Delvin Marshall Sr.; daughters, Delriese Marshall, Berrecia Marshall-Lettsome, Desiree Marshall; step-daughter, Anola Duncan; brother, Daniel “John” Marshall, Joseph Marshall (deceased); sister, Lillian Yearwood (U.K.), Effna Carington (deceased); daughter-in-law, Mona Marshall; sister-in-law, Onnestine Marshall; brother-in-law, Eddie Yearwood; grandchildren, Jouleen Marshall, Chelsea Marshall, Adrian”Durell” Hamilton, Victoria Hamilton, Shamika “celia” Marshall- Colbourne, Delvin Marshall Jr., Shekinah Marshall, Kimisha Marshall, Delvon Marshall,Jeremy Lettsome, Patricia Lettsome-Colon, Olivia Lettsome, Lisa-Marie Hodge, Leondre’ Marshall, Jenelle Burley-Francis, Cosme Harrison; great grandchildren, Caia Edwards, Enrique Marshall, Dion ”DJ” Colbourne Jr. Amiya Colbourne, A’deja Marshall, Andrea Marshall, Caleb Smith, Amir Hamilton, Journey Hamilton, Summer Colon, Genevieve Colon, Nathaniel Colon, Charlie Colon, Ferdinand and Fernanda Marshall, Emmanuel Rhymer; nieces, Kimberly Marshall-Stapleton, Margaret Carrington, Sandra Carrington, Vida Carrington-Barnett(deceased), Ingrid Henry, Cathy Henry, Sandra Cummerbatch, Carol Yearwood, Marylin Marshall, Leona Duncan, Valarie; great nieces, Kaylene Marshall, Ky’ Oari Sanders, Secoiya Marshall; nephews, Ferdinand Marshall(deceased), Kerry Marshall, Dale Henry, Dwight Henry, Carlton Duncan, Anthony Marshall, Micheal Yearwodd, David Carrington, Roger,Jr. and Gabriel Sealey, Ezra, Jason and Jamar Cummerbatch, J’coy Marshall, Kajari Marshall, Akiem Marshall, Kamari Marshall; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Alvin and Esther Francis, James Bryan Ray Brown, Aubrey”Tony” Anthony, Mr. and Mrs. Winston and Roma Jarvis Rosalie Rohan, Mr. and Mrs Ken and Judith Hobson; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention to include his Memorial Moravian family, Altona and Welgunst family, Vitelco/Innovative family.
First viewing will be held on May 3, 2023 at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on May 4, 2023 at Memorial Moravian Church. Viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., with service immediately following. Interment Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
The family requests shades of blue or gray be worn.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.