Cecilia Marie Greaux
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Cecilia Marie Greaux, who passed away on July 30, 2019, in Florida at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre Vitalis and Alice Amelia Bernier-Greaux; siblings, Medric Felix, Joseph, Louis Theodore, Jean Isidore, Jean Hypolite, Sis. Josephine Marie (Francelia), Sis. Jean Bernadette (Marguerite), Pauline Urise Olive, Marie Olivia Trout; nieces and nephews, Thomas, Patricia, Anthony, Bernadette, Margarita, Christa.
She is survived by Renaldo (Nancy), Edna, William, Valerie (Victor) Pereira, Harry, Frank (Teresa), Gerald (Betty), Shirley (Irving) Graham, Lawrence (Donna), Nancy (Earl) Rabess, Vivian, Donna (Dana) Morgan, Ritza (John) DeGout, Harry (Van), Nancy Sperko, Debbie (Lawrence) Llewelyn, Karen (Allen) Sprankle, Diane Trout, Dennis (Maria) and Marcel (Sandra) Olive.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service today at St. Anne’s Chapel in Frenchtown, St. Thomas, at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
