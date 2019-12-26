Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Cedric D. Henry, known to many as “Black Sam,” who died Dec. 7, 2019, on St. Thomas at the age of 32.
He is survived by his wife, Verdan Tonge Henry; two sons, Naakhai Henry and Kdhan Henry; stepdaughter, Jdika Tonge; Stepgrandson, Jgannie Henry; mother, Joan Henry Sorhaindo; stepfather, Alvin Sorhaindo; grandmother, Clemence Henry; sisters, Isis, Regine and Francisca; brother, Crawford; aunts, Monica, Veronica, Hazel, Brenda and Alieen; uncle, Tony; cousins, Lisa, Karen, Tanasha, Kerdelle, Shamah, Tishawn, Jevon, Jeremiah, Derrick and Dylan; and other friends and relatives too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Living Word Family Ministries Church with services immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment is in Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
For directions and condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
