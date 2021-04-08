The family of Cedrick Matheson Sargeant, better known as Sarge, is heart-broken and saddened to announce his passing on March 25, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Attavia Sargeant-Hill; and father, Horace Lawrence.
Cedrick “Sarge” Sargeant was survived by his sisters, Anelda Sargeant-Doway, Gemina Lawrence-Ogarro, Tressy Lawrence, Valarie Barrett, Marilyn Roper; brothers, Elroy “Wanka” Hill, Shaquan “Benji” Hill, Earl John Kelly, Franklin Kelly, Everton Lawrence, Faron Lawrence, Laurie Lawrence, Sydney Lawrence; nieces, Raquiima Doway-Lavinier, Raquel Hill-Toussaint, Brittney Hill, Dr. Roxanne Lawrence-Washington, Dr. Patrice Lawrence-Pryce, Mekhima Lawrence-Milano, Chadiece Lawrence-Faison, Jada Lawrence-Ogarro, Mickahlia Lawrence, Lauren Lawrence, Nicole Beloit, Lashawn Morrison, Latoya Morrison, Debbie Roper; nephews, Anthony Hill Jr.; Andre Hill, Raheem Doway, Rashawn Doway, Divac Chiverton, Chavez Lawrence, Bobby Roper, Leshawn Kelly, Khalid Kelly, Jamal Kelly, Earl John Kelly Jr..
He was also survived by sisters-in-law, Annette Kelly, Jacqueline Lawrence, Sherry-Ann Francis, Nicole Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Norman “DeBull” Doway, Derek Ogarro, Vincent Barrett; stepsister, Shiela Douglas; stepbrother, Kenneth “Soul Ken” Parris; great-nieces, Shania Olivacce, Tylee Lavinier, Jae Hill, Maya Toussaint, Jordyn Kelly, Juhnia Kelly, Jayla Kelly; great-nephews, Jabari Hill, Xavier Lavinier, Xander Lavinier, Malachi Toussaint, Leshawn Kelly Jr., Jayden Kelly, Khaylon Kelly, Christopher Kelly, Khennedy Kelly, Legend Kelly; special family and friends, Rosalind “Rosy” Walters, Ramona Gordon, Aloma “Diane” Hyndman, Sandra Reed, Cleone Creque-Maynard; the Sargeant, James, Doway, and Lawrence families also and other extended families too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Cedrick Matheson Sargeant on Saturday, April 10, at the Cruz Bay Baptist Church, St. John. The viewing will commence at 9:30 a.m., followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
